Late actress Allwell Ademola's emotional interview resurfaces, recounting fiancé's tragic death weeks before their wedding

Ademola's loss of her fiancé influenced her life and career, drawing sympathy and admiration from fans upon her recent passing

Coincidence noted as Ademola died exactly 20 years after her fiancé's death during the same month

Nigerians became emotional after a throwback video from a 2023 interview resurfaced online following the death of Nollywood actress Allwell Ademola on December 27, 2025.

The clip showed her recounting how she lost her fiancé in December 2005, when he was shot while speaking with her on the phone.

The video began circulating widely on social media as fans and colleagues mourned the actress, who died from cardiac arrest in a Lagos hospital two days after Christmas.

In the interview, which was conducted in the Yoruba language, Allwell Ademola shared details of a painful chapter of her life. She revealed that she was preparing for her wedding when tragedy struck just weeks before the ceremony.

According to the late actress, she was set to get married in February 2006, but her fiancé was killed in December 2005.

Allwell Ademola explained that her fiancé was shot while she was speaking with him on the phone, a moment that changed her life completely.

“In 2005, I was set to be married to my fiancé in February 2006, but he passed December 2005,” she said.

“I was heartbroken and devastated. I was on the phone with him when it happened.”

She added that the incident left her deeply broken and withdrawn from the world for a long time.

“He was shot while he was speaking to me on the phone, and that was it. I was sad for a long time, because I was too consumed by my isolation.”

How a movie helped her heal

The late actress further revealed that her return to life and acting came unexpectedly through a movie.

She explained that a song from a film helped pull her out of isolation and gave her the strength to continue.

“One day, I heard a song from a movie, and it was that movie that took me out of my isolation.”

The resurfaced video has gained attention because Ademola died exactly 20 years after her fiancé's passing, both in December.

Many fans have described this coincidence as saddening, with some suggesting that her grief may have contributed to the high blood pressure that led to her death.

Her account has drawn renewed sympathy, with fans praising her strength for continuing her Nollywood career despite the personal heartbreak she quietly carried.

Watch the full video below:

Nigerians react to Allwell's tragic love story

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@oluwapelumiadebayo said:

"The late fiancee also died December 2005, that makes it exactly 20 years before she passed. It is well 😥😥😥😥. Their love must have been so strong. I pray they reunite in heaven. RIP"

@kafayatanimashaun wrote:

"This year make it twenty years he left the sinful word and you also join him decade's later love ooo 😭 haaa it is well with your soul ooo painful exit"

@nursegoody commented:

"Obviously she has not been happy, it could be high BP, may her soul rest in peace"

@sholajulianahbello reacted:

"You followed him 20 years after he left you, this is so sad"

@olajumoke opined:

"This life, may her soul rest in peace, sooo touching story about her life"

@jummaibraimoh said:

"Her fiancee also died December this year make it exactly 20 years and since that 2005 till now Allwell didn't marry God maybe there's convenate between them...Kai I too love Allwell I love watching her movie I love everything about her attitude oh my God 😭"

Ademola's final Instagram post gains attention

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Allwell Ademola died on Saturday, December 27, 2025.

Hours before her passing, Ademola shared her final Instagram post. In the video, she sang a prayer song, "I will see the end of this year, this year will never see my end."

The post went viral after the demise of the actress, and has gotten many fans more emotional as they mourn her tragic passing.

