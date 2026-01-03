The family of late actress Allwell Ademola officially announced her burial arrangements in a public statement

The family of late actress Allwell Ademola has announced her burial arrangements, expressing gratitude to friends, colleagues, and fans for their support during a difficult time.

In a press statement shared online by her colleague, Abiola Ayomide Adebayo, the family disclosed that a Service of Songs will hold on January 8, after which a candlelight procession will take place.

According to the statement, attendees at the Service of Songs will be provided with a customised T-shirt at the venue.

The family also shared a dress code for the burial ceremony, which will take place the following day. “For the burial, you can come wearing a white shirt with jeans.

The colour code is white,” the statement read. The family concluded the announcement by appreciating the outpouring of love and support, saying, “Thank you, everyone,” and acknowledging those who have continued to stand with them through the period of mourning.

Allwell Ademola was remembered as a talented and cherished actress, and her passing has deeply affected colleagues and fans across the entertainment industry.

Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Biola Bayo is still struggling to come to terms with the sudden death of her colleague and close friend, Allwell Ademola.

Legit.ng reports that Allwell died of a reported heart attack on Saturday, December 27.

In a deeply personal post shared on social media, Biola posted a video clip of the late actress at her home, recounting how they had spent time together just days before the tragic news broke.

According to Biola, the late actress had been at her home during her birthday celebration, full of life and joy, just as she always was.

She revealed that they had plans to go out together a day before the actress’ death, a plan that now feels painfully unreal.

Biola wrote:

“Allwell, is that all? Was that how it ended? We were meant to go out together a day before. You were still in my house on my birthday, playing as usual.”

Biola also disclosed that she personally drove Allwell to the premiere of Ageshinkole and brought her back home afterward, unaware that it would become one of their last shared moments.

“I took you to the premiere of Ageshinkole in my car and brought you back to my house,” she recalled.

Describing the late actress, Biola said Allwell was the happiest soul she had ever encountered, someone whose presence naturally lifted the mood wherever she went.

Actress Allwell Ademola trends

Iyabo Ojo hits back at Allwell's brother

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo has responded after the brother of her late colleague, Allwell Ademola, publicly accused some actors of hypocrisy following the filmmaker’s death.

Reacting to her death, the late actress’ brother called out several of her colleagues.

Reacting publicly, the actress dismissed the allegations and defended her relationship with the late filmmaker.

