Peller has reacted after his lover Jarvis denied being engaged to him and collecting his expensive ring

Video of the skit maker giving Jarvis a ring had surfaced online and many congratulated them for the good news

In the clip, he lambasted her and told her fans what to do about their engagement, he also questioned her action

Skit maker, Hamzat Habeeb, aka Peller has reacted after his lover, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, also known as Jarvis, denied being engaged to him.

Legit.ng had reported that Jarvis had reacted to the viral engagement between her and Peller. She called it promise engagement.

Fans react to Peller's video about Jarvis. Photo credit @peller089

Source: Instagram

Responding to her utterance, Peller blasted her and asked if something was wrong with her head.

He also stated that she was just opening her mouth anyhow to say just anything.

Peller tells his fans what to do

In the recording, the content creator, who begged fans for funds to pay for Jarvis's surgery, disclosed that all their fans should not mind her.

The TikToker questioned how Jarvis can call his $3000 ring promise engagement. Peller also asked if she was stupid.

See the video here:

What fans said about Peller's video

Netizens reacted to the video made by Peller. Here are some of the comments below:

@hargbeke43:

"Una na sure say this ur marriage go last."

@al_amin_dc:

"Shey people wey dey around this boy no dey follow am talk abi them gather dey lie for am say that girl go marry am."

@_rhiks_xx:

"Una two Dey craze."

@holar_west01:

"Shey dey pray make money nor finish for your hand."

@e.a.s.y111:

"This TikTok people too cringe."

@franklypaull:

"She no like u."

@maya__elixir:

"No be hate ooo but I don’t find this peller guy funny at all."

@succerdaniels:

"Peller, wake up. I have told you this before, this girl is not into you same way you are. Wake up bro."

@gudneus:

"Guy you just dey force yourself on top woman girl when know wetin she Dey do you just Dey mumu yourself mugu."

Peller and Jarvis land in Davido's house

Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker, his lover, and Jo Blaq finally made it to Davido's house for TikTok live session.

The three friends were seen outside the building discussing their visit to the singer's apartment.

At a point, Peller teased Jarvis about her presence and she said she was there to see Davido's wife, Chioma.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng