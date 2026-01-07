Ayra Starr’s mum detailed how a close friend would relay their "girl talk" to her husband immediately, making her feel exposed to a stranger

The mother of singer Ayra Starr has shared why she decided to cut off some longtime friends, and her revelations have struck a chord with many Nigerians online.

In a video currently circulating on X (formerly Twitter), the celebrity mum said one of the friendships collapsed after a repeated pattern that left her uncomfortable.

She revealed that the friend had a habit of sharing their private conversations with her husband almost immediately.

“I told my husband, and he said it was okay. But why would you share what we discussed with your husband? Do I even know him?” she asked in the video.

The mother of five explained that while she respected marriages, she did not feel safe knowing her personal thoughts were being relayed to someone she barely knew.

At that moment, she said, it became a turning point.

“That was when I stopped taking her calls,” she added, stressing that trust is non-negotiable in any friendship.

Ayra Starr’s mum also recounted another friendship that ended because of excessive interference from a friend’s husband.

According to her, the man often involved himself in matters that were strictly between the two women.

She described the situation as unsettling, noting that friendships should be a safe space, not a platform for constant outside opinions.

Over time, the repeated involvement made her withdraw emotionally until she eventually cut ties.

“I don’t like third parties in my personal relationships,” she implied, explaining that it slowly became unbearable.

In another revelation, she spoke about a friend who had been married for over two decades but constantly complained about her marriage.

While she initially listened and offered support, the repeated negativity began to weigh heavily on her mental health.

She explained that being a constant emotional dumping ground left her drained and unhappy. Eventually, she realised she could no longer carry the unresolved pain of someone else’s marriage.

“It became mentally exhausting,” she said, noting that protecting her own emotional well-being became more important than maintaining the friendship.

Reactions trail Ayra Starr's video

@ugosimbaaputago noted:

"You overreacted ooo because first of all you should not be telling a woman in love your secret she will so spill it to her man innocently and eagerly"

@Emmyblaak commented:

"You no get husband no mean say make who get no gist with him own. I know the pain, if you get na you go talk first"

@Eazyzac_Gram noted:

"Even you yourself why are you here telling us who you are cutting off .. he Bo concern us and we no won hear. I can feel your pain because everything you just said now is about there husband, maybe you should do yourself a favor and try to get one"

@Cuttixtine72 stated:

"That's your principle or should I say boundaries and I admire that. Somethings are meant to be kept within and marriages are meant to be respected."

