Doris Ogala has shared a video outlining the condition for forgiving her alleged ex-lover, Pastor Chris Okafor, over what he did to her

The actress had been on a rampage online, revealing what the cleric allegedly did while planning to marry someone else

Fans were stunned after hearing what the actress wants from the cleric, while also sharing their observations about her

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has continued to speak out about her alleged ex-lover, Pastor Chris Okafor, following their failed relationship.

The actress has been relentlessly dragging the cleric online, sharing details of their time together.

Fans react to Doris Ogala's video over demand from Pastor Chris Okafor. Photo credit@mma_ogala/@chrisokafor

Source: Instagram

She claimed that Pastor Chris Okafor will never marry because he had previously promised to, and allegedly played a role in crashing her marriage.

In her new video, Ogala shared her demand for forgiveness. According to her, her lawyer is already working on the matter and will soon reveal what she wants from the cleric.

She stated that Pastor Chris Okafor must provide her with a house for promising to marry her and then leaving her for another love interest.

Doris Ogala makes more claims about Pastor Chris Okafor

Doris Ogala further claimed that she hasn't received any money from Pastor Chris Okafor since 2017.

Doris Ogala's fans caution her over demand from Pastor Chris Okafor. Photo credit@mma_ogala

Source: Instagram

She alleged that they had seven years of serious bedroom activities, and now he thinks he can just walk away. The actress also mentioned that she lost her marriage, her acting career, and was left shattered by the spiritual leader.

In her video, Ogala emphasized that her demand is legally justified, as Pastor Chris Okafor allegedly promised her marriage but failed to fulfill it.

Doris Ogala speaks about her mental health

Ogala also opened up about her mental health, revealing that she often thought about ending it all.

She added that, whether Pastor Chris Okafor likes it or not, he must either leave his new wife and marry her or give her a house.

See the Instagram video shared by Doris Ogala here:

What fans said about Doris Ogala's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the actress as she continued to drags Pastor Chris Okafor. Here are comments below:

@ diamond_foray1 reacted:

"He told you an adult to leave your marriage and you left and then he used you an adult and left you and you want yo ask for right of marriage."

@amexpensive reacted:

"Get out! When u left your husband, did you buy him a house ? Ur not considering another man u killed emotionally. It's all about you, madam get out and be ashamed of yourself."

@theodociousmason wrote:

"Are you even okay madam."

@_a.d.a.e.z.e shared:

"Are you seriously out of your mind ??? He told you to leave your marriage as a baby that you are , and you left ??? You should be responsible and accountable for your own actions and stop being shameless on this space."

Izzy Ogbeide blast Doris Ogala

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Izzy Ogbeide had reacted to the video of Doris Ogala, where the actress shared her plight after news surfaced that her alleged former lover was getting married.

In the recording, Izzy Ogbeide blasted that actress and claimed that she was allegedly having mental issues. The content creator added that her family were supposed to flog her over her utterance and attitude.

Source: Legit.ng