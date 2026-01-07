Veteran actress Eucharia Anunobi broke her silence after a leaked audio allegedly involving two pastors sparked controversy online

In a live video, she condemned those spreading negative claims about her, insisting that attempts to damage her image would fail

The viral recording has triggered widespread reactions, as fans and netizens weigh in on the situation

Veteran Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi has reacted strongly to a leaked audio recording allegedly involving Pastor Psalm Okpe and Pastor Martins, in which they were heard discussing her and Apostle Chikere in a private conversation.

The controversial audio, which has circulated widely on social media, reportedly includes claims about how a woman allegedly behaved in an uncouth manner in the bedroom during a supposed secret affair.

While the men did not provide evidence to support their claims, the recording quickly sparked outrage online.

In response, Eucharia Anunobi addressed the issue during a recent live video, where she appeared visibly upset but resolute.

Without directly naming the pastors involved, the actress said those who tried to tarnish her image would face divine judgment.

“And every mouth that has spoken evil against you, God will silence them forever,” she declared.

She went on to say that God would expose and shame those behind the allegations, adding that one of the individuals involved had already confessed. She urged the public to verify the confession through news platforms and bloggers.

Anunobi also warned critics and bloggers whom she accused of spreading negative reports about her.

“They wanted to rubbish my name, but God came through,” the actress said, insisting that the controversy was an attack on her image that would ultimately fail.

Watch the video below:

Eucharia Anunobi trends online

The leaked audio has continued to generate mixed reactions online.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

jess_nwanyiomaa said:

"Biko between the 2,who now recorded this conversation. I'm curious?"

its.zarariches said:

"This is why I don't go to church."

whatsunmisees said:

"May they continue to be exposed and also expose themselves in Jesus Name."

francesspeters

"Chelu kwa😮😮😮What's happening here?? E no dey hard,you will hear "body of christ',always making mockery of my Jesus😢. I am still confused oo,how did Aunty Eucharia enter this matter🤔😔😳."

ebube.cynthia said:

"But the man never retracted his statement about their escapades na. He only apologized that it was unbecoming of him."

cyrilafc

"If this kind of pastor prays for you, he is indwelling the spirit of fornicaation and adultery in you. Reason why we go to some churches today,but our spiritual life is not affected positively. May God help us."

ijeomaivory said:

"He only apologised, not saying it wasn’t true."

ogoojuliet said:

"Osino gini abeg were is the part 1 2 and 3 biko."

callme.joyfuljoy said:

"Knowing Jesus for myself. @fwcabuja the best thing that happened to my Christian life."

