Priscilla revealed the 11-year gap between her and the 35-year-old singer was never a factor in her decision to date him

The influencer admitted she was initially "deceived" by Jux’s youthful appearance and stylish carriage, failing to guess his actual age when they first met

Priscilla described a unique relationship dynamic where she often acts more mature than her age, while the Tanzanian star embraces a playful persona

Nigerian influencer and fashion entrepreneur Priscilla Ojo has finally addressed the age difference between herself and Tanzanian music star Juma Jux.

Speaking in an interview with Pulse Nigeria, Priscilla made it clear that the age gap between them is not something she worries about, despite constant online conversations questioning their relationship.

The daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo revealed that she is 24 years old, while Juma Jux is 35. However, she stressed that she does not see their relationship through the lens of age.

Priscilla Ojo says the age gap between her and her husband was never a factor in her decision to date him. Photos: @its.priscy/IG.

According to her, what truly matters is emotional connection, understanding, and how both partners relate to each other on a deeper level.

“This age thing… to be honest, I feel like age is just a number,” she said, adding that as long as the difference is not extreme, it should not be a problem.

Priscilla disclosed that when she first met Juma Jux, his age never crossed her mind.

She explained that his youthful appearance, fashion sense, and overall confidence made him seem much younger.

She stated:

“When I met him, I didn’t even know he was his age. He looked very young. He dressed very nice and carried himself with so much style."

She added that as they spent more time together, she became more focused on their bond rather than their birth years.

Priscilla noted that their personalities often confuse people who expect them to behave according to societal expectations.

She shared that she is often described as more mature than her age, while Juma Jux is playful, relaxed, and fun-loving.

“I don’t act like I’m 24. People always say I’m very mature. He doesn’t act like he’s 35 either,” she explained.

The influencer added that they enjoy creating TikTok videos together, laughing, and behaving like close friends, not people separated by an age gap.

Despite her explanation, Priscilla admitted that many people still talk about their ages online. However, she made it clear that public opinions do not define her happiness.

“I don’t really see the age difference as a problem, the way some of you say it though,” she stated.

Reactions trail Priscilla Ojo's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@sumptuousdee wrote:

"24 and 35, she just asked you all to do the maths love you girl"

@anikeolami001 commented:

"Wen i hear " age is just a number" i knew its about to go down😂😂😂 just kidding tho. Anyways the guy is in his mid 30's so he is still a very young man. Prisy's child is also his first child so PERFECT"

@egbuonuonyinye noted:

"Me that nearly married a 60 year old that year ...that man was so handsome and s*xy...but he said he couldn't catch up with my age.That I'll disappoint him later and ran from me...I still like him though coz he's cool.Now,he's just there like a father trying to choose the best man for me"

Priscilla Ojo admits she was initially "deceived" by Jux’s youthful appearance and stylish carriage. Photos: @itspriscy/IG.

Priscilla Ojo breaks silence with adorable clip

Meanwhile, in an earlier report by Legit.ng, Priscilla Ojo shared her first social media post hours after she became a mother.

The influencer shared videos from the hospital, including pictures of her newborn son, Raheem.

Priscilla Ojo's first post further ignited reactions as Nigerians and Tanzanians flooded her comment section.

