“Portable Chanced Me”: Singer’s Estranged Baby Mama Ashabi Simple Spills, Shares Why Opted for Him
"Portable Chanced Me": Singer's Estranged Baby Mama Ashabi Simple Spills, Shares Why Opted for Him

by  Olumide Alake
3 min read
  • Portable Zazu's baby mama and actress Ashabi Simple has opened up about their relationship in a new video
  • The Nollywood actress, when asked if the singer promised her marriage, claimed he exploited her because she was younger
  • She also spoke highly about the Zazu crooner, describing him as a caring person; her comment has since sparked reactions

Yoruba actress and filmmaker Ashabi Simple has sparked conversation online after she claimed she was exploited by him due to her younger age.

Ashabi, who made headlines over her heated exchange with Portable that also led to his arrest, was asked in a new interview on Oyinmomo if he had promised her marriage.

Actress Ashabi Simple speaks about estranged relationship with Portable.
Ashabi Simple accuses Portable of taking advantage of her.
Responding, the actress suggested that she would not have gone into a relationship with him if he had not made such a promise to her.

Ashabi, who revealed she witnessed positive growth in her career after meeting the Zeh Nation label boss, described him as a caring person despite his controversial lifestyle.

She also spoke about why she couldn't marry a single man and opted for a polygamous marriage, revealing the nature of her job wouldn't allow time with her husband.

The actress, who revealed that Portable has over ten children, disclosed that they were no longer together, as she needed to see for herself if she could be successful without him.

When asked if she could go back to the singer, Ashabi refused to give a definite response.

Ashabi Simple shares reason why she didn't settle for a single man.
Ashabi Simple reveals she and Portable are no longer together.
Speaking in Yoruba, Ashabi Simple said in part,

“Portable chanced me, he saw me at my younger age and took advantage of it, and he used to be a caring person. Portable has 10 children at age 32 and mine is 2 out of them.”

The video from Ashabi Simple's interview is below:

Comments as Ashabi Simple speaks about Portable

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

mr_chiboi commented:

"Omo, that’s heavy Growing up and being taken advantage of by someone you trusted leaves scars. 10 kids by 32 and a history like that… it’s a lot to unpack. Hope she finds peace and strength for herself and her child."

qoseem_kayode said:

"You born two pikin for person, you say he took advantage of you, can you be accountable for once this gender."

Topt1353958 commented:

"She spoke her truth. Nobody should be taken advantage of, no matter the circumstances.

PRINCESS ADESHOLA said:

"Took advantage of you as how?? Mk it make sense pls, Mitchewww."

lizzyjollof said:

"You constantly entertained him. Eveyone would advise you and yet, you would pour spit on their faces. You’ll even !nsult them asking them to mind their business that, ‘Okiki is your life’ Have you forgotten?"

AbiolaBlackdiva said:

"Portable is only two years older than her, so I don’t really understand the “he took advantage” angle. She saw how he lived and still chose to date him, even knowing he had a wife at home. Now it feels like she’s trying to play the victim card."

Ashabi Simple opens up on being Portable's wife

Legit.ng previously reported that Ashabi Simple granted an interview where she talked about her relationship with the singer.

She stated that she was afraid when she started dating Portable because she felt a lot of people would taunt her.

The actress said that her husband has been trying and he had promised to do more for her. She added that she was happy with the singer.

