Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian husband Juma Jux have turned heads online with moments from their civil wedding ceremony

The lover birds who are currently undergoing the ceremonies to become husband and wife shared lovely pictures and videos from their court wedding

Clips making the rounds online showed the bride’s mum with her friends and colleagues as they added vibrancy to the day

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo, and her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux, have officially tied the knot with a court wedding.

Images and videos from the beautiful event showed the couple surrounded by family and friends as they exchanged vows at a court registry in Tanzania.

Iyabo Ojo’s Nollywood colleagues were also on hand to celebrate the young influencer and her new husband on their special day.

In another set of photos, Priscilla’s best friend, Enioluwa, was spotted posing with the groom, giving off major best-man vibes.

The bride herself later took to Instagram, sharing a "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) video as she prepared for the day, donning an elegant white gown adorned with diamonds and silver accessories.

Priscilla Ojo and husband's court wedding trends

folagade_banks said:

"Omoo naso our priscy don become Mrs ooo!! Congratulations .. this is so beautiful to see!!"

blessed_unique2 wrote:

"Over sabi big aunty 😂😂🤣with over sabi koi koi🤣😂😂mumy Ire na u biko."

jumpyyjosh said:

"And The Maid Of Honour."

asoebibyn wrote:

"Simply Exquisite ❤️🙌🙌🙌JP25. haters una go collect."

mhiz_gagab said:

"Give it up for those killer shoulders. Perfect muscle tone."

bozjewelry wrote:

"We are so proud of you! Keep glowing in love."

Juma Jux gushes over lover

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Tanzanian singer Juma Jux made lovers green with envy with what he did to Priscilla Ojo in public.

They both attended an award ceremony where the singer called Iyabo Ojo's daughter his wife-to-be while on stage.

He sweetly introduced Priscilla and pointed at her where she was sitting as the crowd cheered. Fans were happy about the development, as seen in their comments about the post.

