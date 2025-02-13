Priscilla Ojo and Husband Juma Jux Hold Lavish Court Wedding Before Their Family and Friends
- Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian husband Juma Jux have turned heads online with moments from their civil wedding ceremony
- The lover birds who are currently undergoing the ceremonies to become husband and wife shared lovely pictures and videos from their court wedding
- Clips making the rounds online showed the bride’s mum with her friends and colleagues as they added vibrancy to the day
Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo, and her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux, have officially tied the knot with a court wedding.
Images and videos from the beautiful event showed the couple surrounded by family and friends as they exchanged vows at a court registry in Tanzania.
Iyabo Ojo’s Nollywood colleagues were also on hand to celebrate the young influencer and her new husband on their special day.
In another set of photos, Priscilla’s best friend, Enioluwa, was spotted posing with the groom, giving off major best-man vibes.
The bride herself later took to Instagram, sharing a "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) video as she prepared for the day, donning an elegant white gown adorned with diamonds and silver accessories.
See her video below:
See more pictures here:
See Iyabo Ojo with her friends:
Priscilla Ojo and husband's court wedding trends
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
folagade_banks said:
"Omoo naso our priscy don become Mrs ooo!! Congratulations .. this is so beautiful to see!!"
blessed_unique2 wrote:
"Over sabi big aunty 😂😂🤣with over sabi koi koi🤣😂😂mumy Ire na u biko."
jumpyyjosh said:
"And The Maid Of Honour."
asoebibyn wrote:
"Simply Exquisite ❤️🙌🙌🙌JP25. haters una go collect."
mhiz_gagab said:
"Give it up for those killer shoulders. Perfect muscle tone."
bozjewelry wrote:
"We are so proud of you! Keep glowing in love."
Juma Jux gushes over lover
Previously, Legit.ng reported that Tanzanian singer Juma Jux made lovers green with envy with what he did to Priscilla Ojo in public.
JP2025: Juma Jux's sister warns him during 2nd proposal, says "I'll stand by Priscy, don't hurt her"
They both attended an award ceremony where the singer called Iyabo Ojo's daughter his wife-to-be while on stage.
He sweetly introduced Priscilla and pointed at her where she was sitting as the crowd cheered. Fans were happy about the development, as seen in their comments about the post.
