Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo opened up about her relationship with her father, Ade Ojo

The media personality shared a glimpse of their bond during a recent interview with Pulse

Fans also got a peek at her father’s memorable appearance at her wedding, gaining the attention of many

Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo left many emotional as she shared details about her real father, Ade Ojo, recently.

In a recent interview with Pulse, the media personality opened up about her relationship with her dad.

The interview asked Priscilla to give a description of who her father was to her, as she revealed that he has been an amazing figure in her life.

“My dad is Ade Ojo. He is an amazing dad,” she said. “Yeah, and it’s my father.”

Priscilla also shared that her father was present at her wedding, adding that people couldn’t help but notice him.

“Yeah, I'm sure a lot of you saw him at my wedding and everybody was like, ‘Wow, your dad is fine, your dad is fine.’”

Her comments give fans a glimpse into her close bond with her father and highlight the joyful moments they share as a family.

