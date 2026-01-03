Jarvis 'Jadrolita' has released a steamy video amid controversies trailing her breakup with Peller

The viral video captured the content creator in a sleek black dress as she excitedly grooved to a song

Her display in the video has since sparked conversation, with many expressing concern for her now-former love interest, Peller

Nigerian TikTok star and content creator Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis or Jadrolita, has left tongues wagging following a steamy video she recently shared on social media.

Amid the controversies trailing her breakup with her colleague and now-former love interest, Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, Jarvis appeared in a viral video shared on her Instagram Story.

Jarvis shares steamy video amid controversies trailing breakup with Peller. Credit: realjadrolita/peller089

Source: Instagram

In the clip, she confidently strutted around her luxurious home in a sleek black dress while grooving to a song.

The steamy video comes after the content creator and Peller announced their breakup in late December 2025, which reportedly led to the streamer crashing his car.

In related news, Legit.ng previously reported that Jarvis opened up about her breakup with Peller.

Jarvis, who revealed that she felt hurt, shattered, and broken into pieces, said nobody believed anything good would come out of her. However, she had to speak to herself and keep going.

Mixed reactions trail Jarvis' steamy video after split from Peller. Credit: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

She likened her situation to the Christmas tree she was trying to decorate, cutting a carton into pieces as she spoke. She explained that, just like the carton, her life felt broken into pieces.

The content creator, however, added that she would rebuild her life from scratch, just as she was going to assemble her Christmas tree.

The steamy video Jarvis shared after the breakup with Peller is below:

What netizens said about Jarvis' steamy video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

Reply_Guy11 commented:

"Shine for IG, cry for bedroom."

TWEETORACLE said:

"Getting rid of Peller must have clearly rewired her brain to reveal the inner glow that we now see. Let her do HER."

lionhead_king said:

"Normally na fine girl way go Dey follow village champion out of all the men for Lagos."

Macazeee said:

"And she is looking sweet day by day. Peller head go want burst when he sees her glowing like this. Make he beg her asap."

powerchibueze wrote:

"Las las she be second hand… and no man wants to settle down with person wey her tin be national cake."

King____Morgan said:

"Trust me, Peller no go focus. When you leave your babe na there she go over fine like water."

Real_LegitLFC said:

"If Peller get sense he will come online to seek for the interest of another girl who’s beautiful than Jarvis and start the main show. I don’t think he even has manager."

Iamowolabi01 commented:

"Body go dey pepper Peller where he dey."

DManipulatedman wrote:

"She's positioning herself."

What Peller said about Jarvis

Legit.ng reported that Peller also opened up about his relationship with his partner, Jarvis.

Peller confirmed that the relationship had ended and said that he and Jarvis are now just friends.

In the video, the streamer urged fans not to bully anyone online. He also disclosed that he had spoken with Jarvis’ family and noted that they were angry with him. Peller added that Jarvis had asked him to stay away from her.

Source: Legit.ng