Jarvis has reacted to Peller's accident, exchanging blame and becoming emotional on a live stream

The streamer was involved in an accident after threatening to end it all during the live stream

Fans reacted to her remarks, sharing their observations about what she said in the recording

TikToker Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jarvis of Jadrolita, has reacted to the viral video of her lover, Habeeb Hamzat (aka Peller), after he was involved in an accident.

The Nigerian streamer was driving and live-streaming at the same time while threatening to end it all. He later crashed his new Benz, and video of the unfortunate moment trended online.

Jarvis's fans drag her over reaction to Peller's accident. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Reacting, Jarvis went online to speak out. According to her, she has tried her best and asked why people were blaming her for the accident.

She also questioned her fans, asking them what they expected her to do, while telling them that they already knew the truth.

Fans react to Jarvis’s video

Fans of the content creator, who celebrated her birthday a few months ago, reacted by asking her questions.

They commented that both of them needed psychological counselling due to their behaviour online. One fan suggested that Jarvis should not leave the relationship, as she was used to being abused by the streamer. Others continued to drag both of them, recalling how they used to fight over every small issue.

Jarvis' speak about her lover, Peller after hiss accident. Photo credit@jarvis

Source: Instagram

Recall that a few months ago, Jarvis and Peller fought online, and many believed that would mark the end of their relationship.

They unfollowed each other and even set up rules to follow if they were to continue their relationship. A few days later, they ended their feud, and Peller shared a sweet video of the two of them, sending their critics to the gallows.

See the video here:

What fans said about Jarvis' video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@christianaogu commented:

"You both need psychological counseling honestly Too young for all these. Tgere is so so much ahead that you would turn back and realize how much time you both wasted stressing out yourselves I pray you both find peace."

@kollyjay231 reacted:

"Hope no be say you lock am ?"

@uche_coil wrote:

"Na over feeding dey worry two of una."

@olosho_offcp said:

"If no be life wey don spoil two of una still suppose to dey meet at the back of the fence."

@chidichomy stated:

"My dear dont let this his last actions make u go back to that emotional abûse cos e no worth it. Don't worry he will move on soon."Jarvis."

