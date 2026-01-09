A Nigerian businesswoman went viral on social media after celebrating the arrival of her second container

In a video posted on TikTok, she caused a scene on the road, and many people gathered to watch

The excited businesswoman disclosed that it was the second container to arrive at her business premises

A Nigerian woman captured the attention of social media users with a dramatic celebration of the arrival of her second shipment.

The event, captured on camera, turned into a serious scene in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, drawing a crowd of curious onlookers.

The clip, shared by @winnerluxuryhair1on TikTok, showed the businesswoman celebrating her success, surrounded by performers dressed as gorillas, who added to the exciting atmosphere.

She expressed great happiness as she disclosed that this was the second consignment to arrive at her business premises.

"Clear road for my second container," she captioned the post.

Reactions as woman flaunts second container

The post quickly gained attention on TikTok, triggering reactions from netizens, who bombarded her page with congratulatory messages and aspirations for similar success.

Many expressed admiration for her achievement, hoping to also attain her prosperity.

@Walex Paul said:

"Na y una Dey die young because you don’t know the reason why they don’t play loud music in the bank because money don’t like noise."

@Sophy reacted:

"All this people saying is it not just container are you guys okay is when it sink that you people will be sorry for her why not celebrate her win with her or just pass."

@SEFA’S_SHOP said:

"This is also a form of advertising ok. It will make people be curious of what you sell and will patronize you, and secondly it not easy to import goods and receive them safely not to talk of a container my dear."

@ANOINTED FINGER said:

"All this on top container wey igbo man Dey bring like very 3 weeks women matter dey always different."

@2PIECE VENDOR IN GHANA reacted:

"Why are y’all talking about evil eyes? Is she the first person to load two containers in Nigeria? Abeg im just curious oo here in Ghana ladies are bringing 9 containers."

@Gift silvernus Mekini commented:

"Please my advice lets reduce the way we celebrate things on social media, sometimes this things attract enemies we don't know. Kidnapping you hear sometimes happens from what we showcase to the public, sorry just my advice no insults."

@ugodiya-001 added:

"Congratulations ma I tap from your grace but I think you should take things easily many people are there smiling but some are not happy for you so that why I say u should take things easily so you won't attract so much enemy because the more you boost the more you will attract jealousy so I think you should just take things calm and stop too much boosting. because you will think that they are happy for you why they are not."

Man converts container to home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man showed people how he made a container into a self-con house with home appliances and facilities installed.

With the container sitting at the end of the land, the landlord showed his garden in the same compound.

