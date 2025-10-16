A video of Ayra Starr's mother has gained attention on social media due to her actions in the clip

In the video, she was dressed like her daughter and tried to recreate some of Ayra's stage poses

Men drooled over her, sending various messages and asking for her social media handles



Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr's mother, set the internet on fire with her latest video, where she tried to imitate her daughter.

The mother of two, who offered advice to women a few months ago, was seen in the clip rocking a mini skirt, just like her singer daughter. She wore a short brown skirt above the knee, paired with an orange cropped long-sleeve shirt, while making her display.

The elderly woman attempted to mimic some of her daughter’s stage poses, turning and twisting to capture the right angles, just like Ayra does during performances.

Ayra Starr reacts to her mother’s poses



Reacting to the video, Ayra Starr, who was once seen wearing a long skirt, jokingly accused her mother of stealing her poses. She laughed as she told her mother to show more of Ayra's stage poses.

Men share their take on Ayra Starr's mother



In the comments section, men reacted by claiming that Ayra Starr’s mother seemed even hotter than her daughter. Some even suggested that Don Jazzy would be the perfect match for Ayra's mom, and many asked about the singer’s father.

A few men requested her social media handle and expressed their interest in dating an older woman, admitting that while society might condemn it, they would overlook that and pursue the single older woman.

They took their chances in the comment section, making funny remarks about the singer's mother.

How fans reacted to Ayra Starr's mother’s video

Reactions have trailed what the elderly woman was doing in front of her daughter. Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans in the comment section as seen below:

@harunzy_media wrote:

"If you see the mother you go forget the daughter."

@darockstar_africa wrote:

"Omoo I Dey talk this thing nah older women sweet pass ajeh. Can you imagine. i swear I prefer to Dey see this mama online pass Ayra self."

@_michaelsunrise shared:

"She inherited the short skirt from her mom."

@intl_mexico__kana commented:

"Courgar."



@2ungolo shared:

"Jeezzz!!!! See wetting hot bodyn can do."

@ol4tun3osunnn said:

"They go soon give this woman belle."

@bennie.petty stated:

"Make Donjazzy settle down with this one nah, see, better checkess."

Ayra Starr's mother links up with Tem's mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that mother of two Nigerian superstars made fans drool over their viral picture.

In the photo, Tems and Ayra Starr's mothers were seen having a great time together. And it really warmed the hearts of their fans.

In the post, the two women were walking side by side, seemingly engaged in an important conversation. Fans tried to identify each of them and pointed out the features they share with their daughters.

