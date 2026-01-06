DJ Cuppy officially commenced a 21-day "biblical fast" to kickstart 2026, marking a significant shift in her public lifestyle

Nigerian DJ and singer Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, widely known as DJ Cuppy, has announced that she will be taking a break from social media as she begins a 21-day biblical fast.

The entertainer made the announcement via a series of posts on her Instagram story, explaining that the decision was deliberate and deeply personal.

According to Cuppy, who recently faced backlash, the break is part of her effort to reset spiritually and spend uninterrupted time with God as the new year begins.

DJ Cuppy officially commenced a 21-day "biblical fast" to kickstart 2026.

In her message, DJ Cuppy admitted that stepping away from social media would be unusual for her, as she is known for sharing daily updates with her followers.

However, she stressed that the fast and the period of reflection are necessary at this point in her life.

She disclosed that after the past few weeks, she realised she needed to withdraw from the spotlight more than ever.

The singer explained that the 21-day fast would require focus, discipline, and quietness, which is why she chose to stay offline throughout the period.

Cuppy said the decision was not influenced by external pressure but by a personal conviction to prioritise her spiritual and emotional wellbeing.

“I need time for myself and time being hidden with God,” she wrote, hinting that she has personal matters she wants to process privately.

Anticipating concern from her followers, DJ Cuppy was quick to reassure them that she is doing well.

She urged fans not to panic, emphasising that her absence from social media does not mean anything is wrong.

The entertainer noted that although staying offline feels strange for someone who posts every day, she is fully committed to seeing the fast through.

She promised to return after the break, describing the pause as a moment to reconnect, refresh, and come back stronger.

Read her post below:

Fans react to DJ Cuppy's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@tradewithola shared:

"U get money nah why you wan take break, them no born me well to leave X for a whole day"

@_itsjustshubh commented:

"Quiet time with yourself is the greatest gift you can give. Find the truth within, not without. The noise of social media distracts from the essential. Retreat to your center, then return with renewed clarity."

@iam_lorbah noted:

"I dunno how to say this yeah whenever you feeling like taking a break you don’t need to make an announcement. Taking a break without announcing is the real deal."

@OmoledaRocha shared:

"Take your time, but make sure you watch the Nigeria game that starts in 2 minutes. Good luck on your trip to reconnect with God "

DJ Cuppy assures fans of her well-being, explaining that the silence is a reset.

Source: Legit.ng