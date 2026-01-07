A young Nigerian lady under 24 told her mother that she must become successful before getting married

The video showed a real conversation about love, career, marriage, and timing, sparking discussion online

Many social media users praised her for putting personal growth and independence first, while others said she was running out of time

A young Nigerian lady, has shared her strong views on marriage and personal success in a now-trending video. She emphasised that she will only marry when the time is right.

The video shows her in an argument with her mother, who was insisting that she bring home a husband soon.

Photo of Ogechukwu, a young Igbo woman who spoke about marriage pressure. Image Credits: @dfw_silver_.

Source: TikTok

“I need a miracle. You are the one always driving them [men],” her mother was heard saying.

The lady identified as Ogechukwu (@_dfw_silver_) stressed the importance of being independent and self-sufficient before entering into a relationship.

“Which miracle? Do husbands fall from the tree? I need to be successful before I get married. No man wants to marry a liability. Did you find my spec, Odogwu, for me and I said no?” Ogechukwu asked.

“Na me go find am for you?” her mother retorted.

Ogechukwu dismissed societal pressure, jokingly asking,

“Do husbands fall from trees? God’s time is the best; at the right time, I will get married," she said in the video

Her mother, however, suggested Ogechukwu was looking down on men and couldn’t predict if someone she looked down on today might become successful tomorrow.

Watch the full video here:

Ogechukwu denied the accusation, saying:

“Did I look down on anybody? Okay, you want me to suffer in marriage? I rebuke any power that is making you say that kind of thing in the mighty name of Jesus.”

Young Igbo woman Ogechukwu speaks her mind on marriage and success. Image Credits: @dfw_silver_.

Source: TikTok

Marital pressure on ladies

Her reflections have resonated with many young Nigerian girls who are juggling societal expectations and personal ambition.

Another lady, Mary John, who has faced similar pressure told Legit.ng in an interview:

The pressure from my parents is constant, and sometimes it feels like nothing else I do matters to them as long as I’m not married. Every time I visit them, they remind me that time is going, as if nothing I do will be enough until I bring a husband home. I’m honestly tired. I’m not against marriage, and I don’t think it’s a bad thing, but I don’t want to enter it out of fear or panic.

She added:

“I’m still trying to find my purpose and build my career so I can be stable emotionally and financially. Marriage is a big decision, and when the time is right, I’ll take that step.”

Nigerians react to lady on marrying early

Social media users shared their reactions.

@onos24 wrote:

But how old are you that she’s preaching marriage like this? Me I’m 28 o and my mom is not even talking about marriage to me.

@NancyGoneRogue observed:

"Check the comments, men are telling her to get married, women are telling her to take her time, so who really needs the marriage? Clock it."

@CallMe_MI noted:

"Don’t argue with parents. Listen, pick some things, and your decision is always yours anytime."

@Big Barbie said:

"Honestly speaking I can’t talk to my mom this way no matter how pressured I am… my mom even nags a lot but I definitely can’t do this, it was so rude of you."

@Dark-Vanilla shared:

"I rejected 5 suitors from 21-28. At 28, I married my choice. Please take your time; marriage is not to be rushed. Marry who you like and who likes you because love is not enough."

@Ijayloving said:

"She’s actually telling you the fact ooo. Don’t ignore a billionaire just because he doesn’t have now; this table of riches changes so fast, provided the man is of great potential and purpose."

@quwinfav said:

“This video came up when I was with my mom, and she started from where your mom stopped. As I’m typing now, we are arguing.”

@Cj birdy shared:

"I ended up on a different continent I think with my TikTok… but I agree with you, build yourself up! We are more powerful and safe when we have our own means! Love can come later, but stability as an individual is so important."

@precious47 wrote:

"I showed my mum this video; she was disappointed because why would a mother pressure her daughter like this?"

@sweeyjenny:

"I thought I was the only one under this pressure this season. Mama, I’m sorry, but I [you] was a bit rude to her."

@Joeflash:

"Don’t let pressure make you rush into marriage. Marriage is not something one can just get into. The right guy will come."

Advantages of marrying early

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that are some benefits of marrying early if it happens between two young people who are truly in love with one another.

The report described all the advantages in the most curious way.

Source: Legit.ng