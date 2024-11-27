T he immediate former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, has responded to the 16-count charge of alleged N110.4bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed the alleged money laundering charges against Bello

Bello pleaded not guilty to the 16-count charge when he was arraigned before Justice Maryanne Anenih of the FCT high court in Maitama

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, has pleaded not guilty to the 16-count charge of alleged N110.4bn fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed the charges against Bello at the FCT high court in Abuja.

Bello was escorted to court by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission operatives. Photo credit: @tvcnewsng

Source: Twitter

Bello said he was not guilty of the charges when he was arraigned before Justice Maryanne Anenih of the FCT High Court on Wednesday, November 27, Channels Television reports.

According to TVC News, EFCC operatives escorted Bello to court amid tight security around the FCT High Court.

The former governor was arraigned alongside two others before Justice Maryanne Anenih of the FCT high court in Maitama.

The anti-graft agency finally produced the former governor over alleged N110.4bn fraud on Wednesday, November 27.

Legit.ng recalls that the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, in an interview on Tuesday evening, November 26, said Bello is having a session with investigators of the commission.

Oyewale added that Bello “will be detained and arraigned in court as soon as possible.”

“Yes, he (Yahaya Bello) was arrested today around 12:54 PM, together with three of his lawyers. He is having a session with our investigators and he's in our custody.”

Why Police can’t help EFCC to arrest Bello

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga said security agencies are struggling to arrest Bello due to the complexities of the case.

Bello is wanted by the EFCC for alleged financial crimes totalling N80.2 billion, but his successor, Governor Usman Ododo, has allegedly thwarted multiple arrest attempts by hiding him in his lodge.

Onanuga explains that Bello is effectively shielded from arrest because Ododo enjoys immunity, making it impossible for police to enter the governor's residence to apprehend him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng