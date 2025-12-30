Former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has declared his intention to contest the Kogi Central Senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections

Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has declared his intention to contest the Kogi Central Senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections.

Bello made the announcement during a visit to the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, where he met with traditional rulers, religious leaders and community stakeholders from the district.

According to PUNCH, a video of the declaration was shared on Bello’s verified Facebook page on December 29. Addressing the gathering, Bello stated: “I accept to run for the Senate in 2027.”

Governor Ododo urges Bello to represent constituents

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, was present at the event alongside other political figures and community leaders. According to Peoples Daily, Ododo appealed to his predecessor to heed calls from party leaders and constituents urging him to represent the district at the National Assembly. The appeal was reportedly made in the presence of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland and other influential figures.

Bello, who governed Kogi State from 2016 to 2024, continues to play a prominent role within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. His declaration has been seen as a significant development in the political landscape of Kogi Central.

Local government chairman congratulates Bello

Meanwhile, Kogi Watch reported that the Chairman of Okehi Local Government Area, Amoka Eneji, congratulated Bello on his decision to run for the Senate. Eneji was quoted as saying that the former governor had worked extensively for the unity and development of the Ebira people, adding that Bello’s leadership would always remain part of the history of Ebiraland.

The Kogi Central Senatorial seat is currently held by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was elected in 2023. Akpoti-Uduaghan, a lawyer and former governorship aspirant, made history as the first woman to represent the district in the Senate.

