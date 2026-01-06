Victor Osimhen has blocked Bi Bernard on Instagram after the content creator publicly condemned the striker

An infuriated Bi Bernard has slammed the footballer in a new viral video, questioning Osimhen’s "temerity" to block him despite his previous support

The creator has vowed to remain a "thorn in the side" of the striker, promising to scrutinize every missed goal

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has reportedly blocked popular football content creator Bi Bernard on Instagram.

The online fallout followed Nigeria’s round-of-16 victory over Mozambique at the ongoing 2026 Africa Cup of Nations.

The match was overshadowed by a tense on-field exchange between Osimhen and his teammate, Ademola Lookman.

While Nigeria secured qualification to the next round, the confrontation drew mixed reactions from fans and pundits.

One of the loudest voices was Bi Bernard, a well-known football content creator who openly called out the Galatasaray striker over the incident.

Following the criticism, Bi Bernard took to Instagram to announce that Osimhen had blocked him on the platform.

In a video that has since circulated widely online, the content creator expressed outrage at the striker’s decision.

He said in the clip:

“The idiot has blocked me. You had the temerity to block me. You are very stupid. Have you ever fed me before?”

Bi Bernard insisted that his criticism was fair and even claimed that he had previously defended Osimhen from harsher judgment.

According to him, he had argued against the striker being benched and had also been critical of Ademola Lookman during the same debate.

He added:

“You misbehave on the field and I was even making a case for you. I was even hard at Lookman too, but you had the gut to block me.”

Bi Bernard warned that he would now scrutinise Osimhen’s performances more closely.

“Now that you have blocked me, just don’t miss any goal because I will be on your case,” he said.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Bi Bernard's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@BoooomBerry noted:

"U called him idiot coz he blocked u, u no sabi anything so shot up.. No wonder the coach locked the came from morons like u"

@AjeboXcoba commented:

"If you dey ball on a stead you go understand both players stand, e get time wey be say you go enter your flow you go wan the mix things make you fit even end up loose the ball and striker dey in position to goal him go para na nrmal wara wara e no too tap"

@pluto_5G commented:

"He was disrespectful in the call out, if you call someone your guy then he deserves a little respect from you."

Lege Miami begs Osimhen after clash with Lookman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lege Miami has weighed in on the tense moment involving Victor Osimhen and teammate Ademola Lookman during Nigeria’s AFCON round-of-16 victory over Mozambique.

Lege Miami took to Instagram to post a video appealing directly to Osimhen.

The actor urged the Napoli striker to quickly settle any misunderstanding he may have with Lookman.

