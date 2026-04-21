Boko Haram faction issued a 72-hour ultimatum threatening to kill over 400 women and children if a £2.7m ransom was not paid

Spokesman for Jama’atu Ahlis-Sunna Lidda’Awati Wal-Jihad declared the warning as a final message, cautioning that victims might never be seen again

Borno South Youths Alliance reported about 416 captives as Nigeria faced renewed fears amid persistent insurgency and rising insecurity

A faction of Boko Haram has threatened to kill more than 400 women and children in its custody within 72 hours, escalating fears over Nigeria’s worsening security crisis.

The insurgents delivered the warning in a video circulated to Nigerian media, in which they demanded a ransom reportedly exceeding £2.7m from the government.

A Boko Haram faction issues a threat to kill over 400 women and children within 72 hours unless a £2.7m ransom is paid. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy/Kola Sulaiman

Source: UGC

The footage showed masked gunmen dressed in paramilitary attire, issuing what they described as a final warning.

Boko Haram insists threat is final message

In the video, a spokesman speaking on behalf of the group, identified by its formal name Jama’atu Ahlis-Sunna Lidda’Awati Wal-Jihad, declared the ultimatum as non-negotiable, News Telegraph reported.

He said, “If our demands are not met, we will move these victims, including women and children, to different locations.

“All of them. You have made your decision, and we have made ours. We instruct you, in the name of Allah, not to exceed the given time.”

He added,

“And take a look at them before we do so, because you may never see them again.

“If the government believes it can rescue them by force, you are free to try. We depend on Allah.”

Over 400 captives reportedly held by insurgents

A separate statement from the Borno South Youths Alliance indicated that efforts were ongoing to mediate with the group, adding that about 416 women and children were being held.

An image believed to show some of the hostages depicted women in hijabs seated closely together under the watch of armed fighters.

Renewed fears as insurgency persists in north-east

The latest threat underscores the continued danger posed by Boko Haram, which has waged a violent campaign in Nigeria’s north-east for over a decade.

The group gained global notoriety in 2014 following the abduction of nearly 300 schoolgirls from Chibok in Borno state, an incident that drew widespread international condemnation.

Despite military operations, insurgent attacks, kidnappings, and violent raids have remained persistent across affected regions.

Nigeria grapples with multiple security challenges

Beyond the Boko Haram insurgency, Nigeria continues to face a range of security threats, including banditry, communal clashes, and separatist violence, Punch reported.

A Boko Haram faction says it will kill over 400 women and children within 72 hours unless a £2.7m ransom is paid. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Armed groups have increasingly relied on mass abductions for ransom, further complicating efforts by security forces to stabilise affected communities.

Analysts say the latest development highlights the urgent need for coordinated strategies to address the country’s deepening security crisis.

Borno attack: Tinubu takes 2 actions

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken two actions after Boko Harm attacked Maiduguri, Borno State, killing 23 people and injuring over 100 in multiple bomb explosions.

President Tinubu has directed security chiefs to move to Maiduguri to take charge of the situation.

Source: Legit.ng