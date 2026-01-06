Victor Osimhen was seen lashing out at teammate Ademola Lookman over a perceived tactical disagreement

A visibly frustrated Osimhen reportedly signaled to the bench to be substituted immediately after the spat

Popular actor and self-styled matchmaker, Adams Kehinde, widely known as Lege Miami, has weighed in on the tense moment involving Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen and teammate Ademola Lookman during Nigeria’s AFCON round-of-16 victory over Mozambique.

The incident, which occurred on the pitch during the match, quickly became a major talking point among Nigerian football fans.

Cameras captured Osimhen visibly upset with Lookman, leading to a brief confrontation that many viewers felt was unnecessary, especially at such a crucial stage of the tournament.

While Nigeria secured the win, the moment did not go unnoticed, as conversations quickly shifted from the result to concerns about unity within the team.

Reacting to the situation, Lege Miami took to Instagram to post a video appealing directly to Osimhen.

The actor urged the Napoli striker to quickly settle any misunderstanding he may have with Lookman.

“Victor Osimhen, please I beg you, settle your rift with Lookman. Don’t let it affect your career,” Lege said in the video.

He went on to remind Osimhen of his importance to the national team, stressing that both players are among Nigeria’s most valuable assets on the pitch.

“You know that you and Lookman are our best players,” he added

He noted that while Lookman can sometimes be inconsistent, unity remains crucial for the team’s success.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Lege Miami's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@D3mon_Sound noted:

"Na like this Peller too go dey do when he grow up, their character resemble each other. Even the way they talk."

@savvytheo shared:

"Maybe oshimen thinks he’s the best player in the whole Nigeria Bro! There are more than 10M players better than you in Nigeria na opportunity dem no see"

@D3mon_Sound commented:

"Na everything about this guy dey funny Say lookman fit give you good 5 ball his head go touch and start giving you bad ball"

@sayoero commented:

"From another perspective, why can't we treat everything in Nigeria the way we treat football? Here is a Yoruba man, not fighting Osimhen even when Osimhen is up against a yoruba boy. Can't we just be detribalised? Whether you agree with him or not, there was no tribal sentiment"

