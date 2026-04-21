Nigerian footballer Gift Orban faces a potential lengthy ban after a physical altercation with a fan in Italy

A video of Orban and a fan involved in a tussle as he was trying to leave the stadium went viral on social media

Italian Serie A club Hellas Verona has reacted to the incident, and the striker could face serious sanctions

Nigerian footballer Gift Orban could face a lengthy suspension after his physical altercation with a fan went viral on social media.

Orban is currently on loan at Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona, having joined on a season-long loan from German Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim.

Gift Orban in action for Hellas Verona against AC Milan. Photo by Emanuele Pennachio.

Source: Getty Images

He has not uplifted the team’s fortune as they are close to getting relegated from the Serie A, having accumulated 18 points from 33 matches so far.

Orban faces lengthy ban

His underwhelming performance for the club may have gone under the radar, but his recent off-pitch issues have caught the attention of the football world.

Orban was leaving the stadium when fans approached him for photographs and autographs, which he denied. A fan slammed his car, and he got out, leading to a physical confrontation.

Hellas Verona published a statement distancing itself from the incident and confirming it retains the right to act accordingly regarding the situation.

“Hellas Verona FC distances itself from the incidents that occurred after the Hellas Verona-Milan match in the parking lot adjacent to the Bentegodi stadium, involving player Gift Orban and a group of fans, and firmly condemns any violent behaviour,” the statement reads.

“The Club reserves the right, from now on, to make any further assessment in relation to the events that have occurred.”

The incident adds to disciplinary issues in the striker’s career, having previously been sanctioned for attitude problems during his time at Lyon.

As noted by Afrik-Foot, he faced disciplinary issues at Lyon over his social media activity, forcing the club to drop him before he was eventually sold.

This new issue will potentially lead to the termination of his loan at Hellas Verona, and he will return to his parent club, TSG Hoffenheim in Germany.

Hellas Verona set to sanction Gift Orban after altercation with a fan. Photo by Mairo Cinquetti.

Source: Getty Images

Orban, despite the incident, received the support of some Nigerian football fans, who claimed he only reacted to provocation from the fan.

@QualityQuadri wrote:

“Footballers are not robots, they have emotions too. A player lost a big game, and you went to him for selfie, he said NO and you hit/ damaged his car. Why can't you just leave him alone? I don't support violence, but I think it will be unfair for us to blame Gift Orban for his action against that fan.”

@Kingsley1459409 wrote:

“They hit Gift Orban's car, so because he's a footballer, he shouldn't defend his property, what's wrong with you people? Does your boss hold you to this same standard you set for Nigerian players?”

As noted by Football Italia, the striker apologised for the incident on his Instagram story, in a post which has now disappeared.

Nigerians slam Italian referee

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians slammed an Italian referee after sending off Gift Orban 11 minutes into an Italian Serie A match.

Orban reacted to the incident, describing it as racism for him to get sent off for protesting a foul, and he earned the support of Nigerians on social media.

Source: Legit.ng