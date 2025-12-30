The accuser claimed the relationship began after the cleric singled her out during a church service under the guise of delivering a divine message

The lady alleged that the married pastor pressured her into terminating four different pregnancies to keep their affair hidden from the public

She recounted her first private meeting with the cleric, where he allegedly handed her an envelope of cash and two apples

A woman who claims to be a former choir member at the church led by Senior Pastor Chris Okafor has come forward with fresh allegations.

This allegation is coming after the cleric had made a public apology over allegations made by actress Doris Ogala.

The lady alleges that Pastor Okafor pressured her into terminating four different pregnancies. Photos: Pastor Chris Okafor.

The woman, who spoke during a live Instagram session, accused the cleric of sexual exploitation, manipulation, and forcing her to undergo multiple abortions during what she described as a long-running secret relationship.

According to her account, the alleged encounter began during a church service when Pastor Okafor reportedly singled her out from the choir under the guise of delivering a prophecy.

She claimed that the pastor removed the microphone mid-service, asked probing personal questions, and instructed another pastor to follow her to his office.

She said she was later handed a brown envelope and told she would be contacted.

“At that time, my heart was open. I didn’t think anything was wrong. I was just receiving the prophecy,” she told viewers during the live session.

Alleged relationship behind closed doors

The woman alleged that in 2015, the pastor summoned her again and warned her to leave a man he claimed was “occultic.”

She said the cleric then allegedly professed romantic interest in her, despite being married.

She claimed he gave her ₦50,000 and two apples, telling her he wanted them to start dating.

“I asked him, ‘But you are married,’ and he told me to forget about that,” she said.

According to her, that meeting marked the beginning of a sexual relationship that lasted several years.

The most disturbing part of her account centered on alleged pregnancies during the relationship. She claimed she became pregnant multiple times between 2016 and 2017.

She said the pastor initially suggested keeping the first pregnancy, but later instructed her to terminate it. According to her, the same pattern repeated itself several times.

In total, she alleged she underwent four abortions, experiences she said left her emotionally and psychologically scarred.

“I took in again and again. Each time, I was told to abort it,” she said.

Watch the interview here:

Netizens react to confession against Pastor Okafor

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@tayoed stated:

"Alot happened in the life of these so men of God! I knew a reverend father that bought a house and the gf and brothers living in it. He comes there every night and full days every Sunday after mass. Just know your God and use your Bible as guidance period!"

@officialobiageli wrote:

"Please this interviewer what is her handle? Cos e be like say na for her page all the aproko go dey"

@mirian_official1 commented:

"Some of y’all watching this will be thinking your own pastor is innocent. I laugh 😂. When you people are ready to have sense i pray it’s not too late"

@giftsbyanjy1 shared:

"Some of you need to know these Pastors are not ordinary. They’ve seeked powers from the unknown and most of the women who falls their victim gets ruined before they start realizing it. Person wey acclaimed man of God never show shege no go fit relate. Anything wey pass enter church, dance , pray dey go house no just concern me."

Pastor Chris Okafor made a public apology to Doris Ogala. Photo: Pastor Chris Okafor.

Doris Ogala shares encounter with Pastor Chris Okafor

Legit.ng had reported that Doris Ogala granted an interview about her experience and how she allegedly met Pastor Chris Okafor.

According to her, they have both met in the village and in Lagos, as she shared the names and addresses of the places they used to see.

