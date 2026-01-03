Social media users have reacted to a video of a member of the Jehovah's Witness group having a nice time at a party

The lady released the video of her moments at the party in response to insinuations that Jehovah's Witness members don't party

While some people hailed her partying, some internet users faulted the Jehovah's Witness member's conduct

A member of Jehovah's Witness, known on TikTok as @mybudgetlyfestyle, has shared a video online showing herself having fun at a party.

The lady posted the video online in response to claims that Jehovah's Witness members don't party.

"We no the party kee , pour me water guy," she wrote.

The short clip she shared highlighted some moments from the party, which she attended, including showing the alcoholic drinks at the occasion and the DJ at work.

Some people faulted the lady for partying, while others supported her with kind words.

According to Study, Jehovah's Witnesses are a Christian religious sect rooted in the Adventist movement of the late 1800s in the United States. Members refer to their places of worship as Kingdom Halls, not churches.

Watch her video below:

Jehovah's Witness member partying generates reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video of the Jehovah's Witness member partying below:

funlab said:

"Decent parties organized by brothers and sisters are ideal, we do not want our way of life looks like those in the world, our way of life honours Jehovah's name."

Sethpeters said:

"I go paint the red flag to green ooo all the red flags sisters should gather here ooo."

finetailorgirrl said:

"Enter my page you go know say na me be party 😂😂sotey if Dey no see me for party Dey dwy call me for phone."

RVL GLAM HAIR🛍️🛍️ said:

"We attend parties oo but not at the expense of our clean conscience or relationship with jah."

dianahoneymbao said:

"It’s not the witnesses who will say anything but the outside are the one who’s will categorize you because they know how true witnesses behave 👌period."

Amicus Curiae.🧑‍⚖️ said:

"Hehehe, wrong association spoils a useful habit. Is the party organised by people who love Jehovah?"

Josephine & Michael said:

"They don't listen to Christian music but play circular music."

M🌹A🌹R🌹V🌹E🌹L🌹O🌹U🌹S🌹🦋 said:

"Let the oblee continue Na so I flex own post pple dey judge me o Buh I no send cause I really guide😂😂 So my dear let the party continue."

