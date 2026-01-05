Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha shared an emotional moment as he gave his daughter Daniella away in marriage

Photos and videos from the elegant celebration, which blended tradition and modern style, drew warm reactions online

Fans have continued to congratulate the Okocha family as the joyful milestone captured public attention

A touching family moment unfolded yesterday as Nigerian football legend Austin “Jay-Jay” Okocha proudly gave his daughter, Daniella, away in marriage.

The emotional scene was shared on Daniella’s Instagram Stories, where photos and videos from the wedding quickly caught public attention.

Super Eagles icon Jay-Jay Okocha experiences a proud father’s joy as daughter ties the knot. Credit: @danniie_okocha

Source: Instagram

In a shared clip, the former Super Eagles star was seen laying hands on his daughter and her husband, offering prayers and blessings as they began their journey together.

The heartfelt gesture drew warm reactions from fans and well-wishers across social media.

The wedding celebration was a beautiful blend of culture and elegance, featuring both a traditional marriage ceremony and a white wedding.

Family members and close friends gathered to celebrate the couple, creating a joyful atmosphere filled with love, tradition, and modern style.

The event reportedly took place in Lagos, though the couple kept most details private.

Daniella, a law graduate, announced her engagement in December 2025, sharing the happy news with her followers online.

Since then, her posts have continued to attract admiration, including photos from her private engagement dinner held on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

The event was attended by close family and friends and reflected a calm, joyful celebration of love.

Her engagement ring, paired with a stunning outfit, stood out and quickly became a talking point online, drawing thousands of likes and congratulatory messages.

The engagement dinner and an earlier bridal shower both featured pastel-themed decorations, thoughtful gifts, and a warm celebratory mood.

Fans and followers have since taken to social media to congratulate the newlyweds and celebrate the special milestone in the life of one of Nigeria’s most respected football families.

See the post below:

Daniella Okocha trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_____ehigirl said:

"She’s so pretty omg."

eyeslawrence said:

"As I dey happy for people... make people smile because of me too 🙏🙏🙏."

celinee_jane_ said:

"Private wedding ceremonies will always be my thing..🥰🥰 She made a beautiful bride. 💗."

darcsaint said:

"Wow, same Jay Jay that we watch his own wedding. Omo, man pikin don dey turn Ancestor."

pretty_keyi said:

"Too pretty !! This year I’m joining class 2026 I don congratulate people reach !! I’m tired 😴."

tenientertainer said:

"My Legend's daughter!!!!! More grace, more blessings!! Congratulations 🎉🎊🎈🍾 happy married life ❤️."

danielamokachi said:

"Congratulations Darling... Your Union is Blessed By His Grace 🙏."

gold.halos said:

"The most beautiful bride 👰🏽‍♀️💐."

lionessofie said:

"Congrats Daniella!!! ❤️🥹❤️ sending sm love."

queen_winifred said:

"Congratulations gorgeous bride😍😍😍."

dr._moyo

"She’s so pretty."

super_swizz said:

"E good to born early o."

cuteslimmyj

"Wow 😳 I remember vividly when ur parents tied the knot i was in high school 🤔 Congratulations Nne."

chiquesapparel said:

"She’s so pretty. Congratulations to her."

1stladyijay said:

"Woow congratulations 🎈🍾 this is prayer of everyone parents."

alwaysbigdeal said:

"Private wedding, no broke shaming that they don't have money....😂😂😂 private wedding is the best 👌."

Jay-Jay Okocha celebrates as his daughter ties the knot. Credit: @jayjayokocha

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians vent their anger on Okocha's daughter

Legit.ng earlier reported that following the intimidating defeat of Super Eagles, enraged Nigerians poured their frustration on Daniella Okocha, daughter of veteran footballer Jay Jay Okocha.

Many felt the squad saved their worst performance for the biggest game, with most hands pointing at Alex Iwobi, who happens to be Okocha's cousin.

A couple of daring individuals stormed Daniella's page to send a crucial message to her father over Iwobi's spot on the national team.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng