Veteran Nigerian footballer Jay Jay Okocha recently trended as clips of him and his daughter Daniella at a party emerged online

In the trending clip, Okocha was seen having a conversation with Daniella while watching singer Flavour perform

Netizens couldn't help but notice just how beautiful the ex-Super Eagles daughter looked as some went ahead to ask for her phone number

Former Super Eagles midfielder Jay Jay Austin Okocha and his beautiful daughter Daniella were recently seen at a party in Abuja.

In the viral clip, Okocha and his daughter were seen engaging in a conversation that stirred many netizens' interest.

Video of Jay Jay Okocha and his daughter Daniella at a parrty creates a stir on social media. Photo credit: @2nitdontee/@danniie_okocha/@official_jj10

Source: Instagram

The conversation between the Okocha and his daughter wasn't very audible, but we could hear him telling his Daniella not to leave him.

He told her he wouldn't be able to eat if she left him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Netizens drool over Jay Jay Okocha's daughter

The viral clip of the former footballer and his daughter has got people talking online, as many netizens couldn't help but notice how gorgeous Daniella looked.

In reaction to the trending video, some netizens asked for Daniella's social media handle and phone number.

Also, the singer Flavour, seen performing at a private event, caught the attention of some netizens.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a while back when a clip of Flavour, Jay Jay Okocha and Phyno playing football together went viral.

See the video of Jay Jay Okocha and his daughter trending online:

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip

See some of the reactions that trailed Jay Jay Okocha's video gathered Legit.ng:

@EduWaltzChuka:

"Nothing concern flavor and shutting down auditorium, just private shows and ichu umu nwanyi Ocha."

@iamauxigen:

"Giving birth early will never go outta fashion."

@DAllSeeinRetina:

"Anyone with her social media handle?"

@thatbobpr:

"Please who has Okocha’s daughter phone number."

@Obieze_Fortune:

"Try Marry and born early o. As i dey advice you i dey advice myself too."

@Karovoni:

"Flavour doesn’t joke with his fan base."

@AlexandriaEkeh:

"Adorable daddy and daughter moment."

@Raji_Destiny:

"Aside football age, giving birth early cannot be over emphasised why JayJay can boost of a grown-up like this."

@1o1naughty:

"Flavour will always be that artist to be invited to come perform among MEN."

Jay Jay Okocha & wife, Nkechi, celebrate 25th wedding anniversary

Legit.ng recalls a previous report made about the ex-Super Eagles player and his wife celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

In one of the clips shared online, the ex-footballer was seen with his wife, Nkechi, renewing their vows at a private gathering in the Maldives.

Okocha and his lovely wife were seen walking down the aisle again after 25 years in one of the videos.

Source: Legit.ng