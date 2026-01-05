Pastor Mildred Okonkwo took to her official social media page on January 5, 2026, to share a cryptic yet joyous announcement

While rocking a stylishly oversized outfit, the mother of three joked about returning to her "boubou-wearing days

The news suggested the power couple is expecting their fourth child, marking a beautiful milestone in their highly admired marriage

Nigerian clergyman, Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo, and his wife, Mildred, have given fans a reason to smile as they prepare to welcome another addition to their family.

The good news came unexpectedly when Mildred Okonkwo took to Instagram with a post that immediately caught attention.

Dressed in a flowing boubou outfit, she shared photos alongside a short caption that hinted at a new chapter.

Pastor Okonkwo’s wife announces her pregnancy. Photos: Pastor Kingley Okonkwo.

Source: Instagram

She wrote about starting 2026 with “pleasant surprises” and added playfully that her “boubou-wearing days are back.”

Within minutes, her comment section filled up with congratulatory messages, heart emojis, and prayers for a safe pregnancy.

Pastor Okonkwo, wife renews vows

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kingsley Okonkwo and his wife, Mildred, recently renewed their marital vows after 20 years of marriage.

Pastor Kingsley flooded his social media pages with videos from the event, which took place during a church service on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

An adorable clip captured Pastor Okonkwo's wife walking into the church in a white gown amid cheers from members who brought out their phones to take pictures of her. Another clip captured the moment Pastor Okonkwo, who rocked a black suit, joined his wife as they exchanged marital vows like a newlywed couple.

In one of the videos from the loved-up event he shared on his page, Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo wrote: "I remarried on Sunday. Videos dropping back to back."

Read her post here:

Family, friends congratulate Pastor Okonkwo and wife

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of well-wishers below:

@divasparkles_1 noted:

"Oh wowwwwww, I’m just understanding this after coming from BFF sub group. Oh wow. Congratulations Ma"

@drjowieo shared:

"Wowwww amazing congratulations 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 @pastormildred @kingsleypst please we have really good healthcare in Australia 🇦🇺 just saying 😍😍😍this is so exciting"

@theglobalgifted commented:

"Super congratulations dear PM👏🎉 Something special about this Day always"

@simplyih noted:

"It's like as you both renewed your vows, what didn't happen the first time around is happening this 2nd time. Real honeymoon baby. I'm so excited. Bia nu le Iheoma Chineke ne me. Loud testimonies overlap with Elevation.. because you deserve it. My heart is filled with joy for you both."

@msagiddy stated:

"Two nations PLUS 1, If Serendipity was a person(God needed practical explanation of the word, needed us to understand it). God has an amazing sense of humor and we love it😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣 , God said Incase the devil thought it was a fluke, let me give another just Because I CAN!!"

Pastor Okonkwo and his wife recently renewed their vow. Photo: Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo.

Source: Instagram

Kingsley Okonkwo slams those who hide partners

Legit.ng previously reported that Kingsley Okonkwo addressed an issue among couples, sparking reactions.

He complained about social media users who post their partners online but make sure to hide their faces.

Okonkwo’s submission on the matter got many netizens talking, with some of them pointing fingers at actress Sharon Ooja.

Source: Legit.ng