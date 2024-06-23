Nigerian pastor Kingsley Okonkwo has addressed an issue on social media and drawn the attention of people

The preacher complained about netizens who post their partners online but make sure to hide their faces

Okonkwo’s submission on the matter got many netizens talking, with some of them pointing fingers at actress Sharon Ooja

Nigerian clergyman Kingsley Okonkwo posted on social media about netizens posting their partners online, sparking a debate.

On his official Instagram page, the pastor criticized people who willingly shared snaps of their significant others and then proceeded to hide their faces.

Nigerians react as Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo shades Sharon Ooja, others. Photos: @kingsleypst, @sharonooja

It has somewhat become a trend for some netizens to share photos of their partners while hiding their faces from the world. Celebrities are also not left out, as some of them are known to share posts of their partners while keeping their identities a secret.

In Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo’s post, he described such an act as another form of madness while condemning it. In his words:

“Another form of madness is hiding the face of your partner that we didn’t ask you to post.”

See his post below:

Sharon Ooja, others named as Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo throws shade

Following Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo’s post, some netizens reacted by either disagreeing with him or sharing examples of people he was referring to. Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja was not exempted. Read some comments below:

chubbie_ghabbie:

“Sharon ooja .”

Sarah_obende:

“That one is first class madness o.... Like I don't even understand we didn't ask for pics, you used your hand to post it then now use big smiley to cover the man's face. Rada rada nonsense!!! I don't like what I hate abeg.”

estheradekoya:

“Table shattered .”

iam_ellino:

“ finally one stroke of cane for the relationship people .”

Oge_pius_:

“I will hide him sir, no vex. What if e break my heart: ha .”

Zucchy_nedu:

“Insecurities makes them hide their partners.. nothing you gon tell me.”

Oginidibunka:

“Sharon, Ruth Kadiri and the rest.... Ruth own be say nah surrogacy she take born she just need the married status to gain societal acceptance.”

demoladidittt:

“@sharonooja pastor Kingsley is calling you ma.”

Prelolin:

“Ruth Kadiri the actress is on this table .”

