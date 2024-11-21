Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo has thrown more light on the Bible scripture (Ephesians 5:22) that advised women to submit to their husbands

According to the preacher, there is no portion of the Bible that God told men that their wives should submit to them

He also gave an example of a couple he was counselling and noted that the husband was ignorant of God's instruction on how he should treat his wife

The lead pastor of David's Christian Centre, Kingsley Okonkwo, has noted that there is no portion of the Bible that informed men that their wives should submit to them.

He said that God was referring to women to submit to their husbands while men were advised to love their wives.

Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo drags men who demand their wives should submit to them. Image credit: @kingsleypst

Source: Instagram

The cleric added that some men often ignore the part where God asked them to love their wives and they focus on the instruction God gave to women.

Kingsley Okonkwo also shared how he was counselling a couple and the husband lamented about how his wife does not submit to him. When the preacher asked the husband how he was supposed to treat his wife, the man went blank.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Kingsley Okonkwo's preaching to men

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo's teaching on men asking women to submit below:

@kof3994:

"This is sentimental."

@olukayode_james:

"To be honest, if men play their parts well, wife will willingly submit."

@phegorson_fadez:

"Submiss*ion and love which comes first sir help me with the answer cus a man can be playing his part and the woman is not and vice versa the thing get as e be."

@chydarera:

"To be honest. If a man loves a woman right, she would naturally submit. No woman would submit to man that doesn’t love her."

@dr_snoe:

"If you choose right, you will submit and/or love right. The challenge is usually from the former."

Kingsley Okonkwo slams those who hide partners

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kingsley Okonkwo has addressed an issue on social media and drawn the attention of people.

The preacher complained about netizens who post their partners online but make sure to hide their faces.

Okonkwo’s submission on the matter got many netizens talking, with some of them pointing fingers at actress Sharon Ooja.

