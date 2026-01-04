A video of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo with her male colleague at a recent star-studded event has gone viral online

The clip, shared by a popular Instagram blog, captured a moment between the duo that quickly drew attention and reactions

Social media users have since shared mixed opinions, with some speculating about how the moment might be perceived

A new video of popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and her male colleague surfaced online, sparking widespread reactions across social media.

The clip, shared by the popular Instagram blog CityEdgeTV, captured the actress in a cosy moment with actor Oluwole Akeem Cole, also known as Baraka, at a recent high-profile event. Baraka is well known for his rugged and street-style roles in Nollywood movies.

The event was K1 De Ultimate’s All White Party New Year Fest 5.0, a star-studded gathering attended by several notable figures in the entertainment and social scenes. Among those present were MC Oluomo, Mercy Aigbe, Ijebu, Dayo Amusa, Kokozaria, Small Doctor, IBD Dende, and many others.

However, the moment that drew the most attention online was when Iyabo Ojo linked up with Baraka at the event.

In the video, the duo were seen hugging for a while and engaging in a conversation. During the exchange, Baraka wrapped his arms around the actress’s waist as they continued talking.

At a point, they briefly hugged tightly before eventually pulling apart, all within an atmosphere that appeared friendly and filled with positive energy.

As expected, the video quickly went viral, with many social media users sharing their opinions.

While some dismissed the moment as harmless and friendly, others suggested that Iyabo Ojo’s partner, Paulo Okoye, might not be pleased with the closeness displayed in the clip.

The video continues to generate mixed reactions as fans and observers weigh in on the moment.

Watch the video below:

Iyabo Ojo trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

pevelyn68 said:

"Queen mother's P.A is always alert. I like the guy."

lizzy_next said:

"Gbogbo won ti yo keri 😂😂❤️❤️."

fola233 said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 ogo agbaye Glamma 😂😂🙌."

africaniceevents said:

"Tell me why you no go love Queen mother nooowww haaaa ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

imisi86 said:

"I mean what's here no to smile about? They love her❤️❤️❤️we love her😂❤️🔥."

asaonwa87 said:

"I love hiiw people love her ❤️ 😢it makes my heart fulfilled."

edunjobitmade_ said:

"Baraka nla nla... Awon eleyi ni slang lenu 😂😂😂."

morenikeji_abefe01 said:

"toyosi is a good PA 👏👏👏❤️."

arpitksafezone said:

"I no fit lock in a position like this with woman, will not be comfortable as in even if am in that position, no eye contact, only my woman."

isholaahmed357 said:

"He dey tell her say thank you for releasing Baba Ijesha, we all appreciate 👏."

duchessbummy said:

"@iyaboojofespris_lovers she is ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

likalicious_soups said:

"See as him dey look her lips 💋💋💋as him wan enter am 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️😋😋😝😝🥰🥰🥵🥵."

fashipemonolape said:

"If oga Paulo catch you."

bb_banna said:

"Paulo no get like these settings O..iyabo don high."

blessingduse said:

"Everybody loves her, including me."

