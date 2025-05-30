Social media activist Verydarkman got netizens something to talk about after he shared moments with his mystery woman

Legt.ng earlier reported that the online sensation made the frontline of blogs after he shared pictures of himself and a curvy white woman

A recent video went viral showing VDM and his supposed lover sharing a passionate kiss during a TikTok Live

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has stirred fresh online conversation with his romantic moments in Turkey.

Recall that Verydarkman caused a stir on May 29 when he posted pictures of himself and his unidentified woman in Turkey.

Verydarkman kisses Oyibo mystery woman during TikTok Live. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The social media activist recently disclosed that he went to Turkey to join his friend Victor Osimhen in celebrating his triumph at Galatasaray.

He reportedly went in the company of the woman there, where they got some amazing pictures.

He and the fair-skinned woman who was careful to hide her face from the camera were seen in pictures that got many talking online.

VDM kisses woman on TikTok Live

In a recent clip from a TikTok live session, the activist shared a passionate kiss with his woman.

VDM was conscious about hiding the woman’s face, but internet users were able to get a view of some of her facial angles.

Watch the video below:

In a previous report, Popular Nigerian content creator and influencer Josephine Sunday, aka JojoofLele, broke her silence after social media critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, flaunted a mystery lady in Turkey.

Amid the massive reactions over Verydarkman's pictures with the mystery lady, JojoofLele in a video was seen looking gloomy as she vibed to the 'Last Heartbreak' song by Ayra Starr and Giveon.

A clip also captured JojoofLele seated on the floor while rain fell on her. It will be recalled that the influencer made headlines after she confessed her love for VeryDarkMan. JojoofLele's new video comes after she poured out her frustrations over failed relationships and societal expectations.

The influencer stated bluntly that she was now ready to become a baby mama as she was tired of trying to meet people’s standards.

Verydarkman ignites romance rumours. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

Netizens rect to video of VDM and woman

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

best_datingtv_ said:

"Very bahd guy 😁😁

iampappy_nice wrote:

"No be Jenny,s glow be this 😂."

mgmuscoprincegrafikx said:

"Ah no be Delilah bé dis 😢God Abeg oo. Freedom fighter don Dey loose focus 😂😂 ah make he no go bé like Samson oo 😂."

enitan.ray42 said:

"The girl sharp 😌."

champion.skits's profile picture

champion.skits said:

"Is that a kiss 👀,:

entertenmentnewjezzy wrote:

"THIS ONE NA ASSIGNMENT 😂 una go do findings tire😍😂😂😂."

sandra_bentu wrote:

"Our isakaba don fall in love oo😂😂. Mummy see o😂😂."

hypeman_ita said:

"No worry… na woman dem take get Samson….😂😂😂."

nanc_y6803 said:

"Omo she fine oooo 😂😂😂."

sire_jermaine said:

"3hB like nah diz Ghanian atress."

makky6425 said:

"Lol 😂 proving a point."

fx_jakeofficial said:

"Jojo say na film dem Dey shoot 😂😂 … do an again."

zi_yah04 said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂pressure ti wa my crush is gone."

JojoofLele introduced as VDM's wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported the moment JojoofLele was introduced at 'Free VDM' protest venue in Abuja.

The highlight was the moment JojoofLele was introduced as 'VeryDarkMan's wife. A clip showed the influencer continuing to speak despite the introduction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng