Nollywood actor Jamiu Azeez stirred online reactions after sharing a New Year video from a white garment church

His appearance in a white robe and use of a Christian worship song sparked speculation about a possible change in faith

The video of him vibing and dancing during the church service went viral, leaving fans and followers eager to know more

Nollywood actor Jamiu Azeez has sparked widespread reactions online after a video of him celebrating the New Year in a Christian church surfaced on social media.

The actor, who is widely known to be a Muslim, was seen in the video attending a white garment church service to usher in the New Year.

In the clip shared on his Instagram page, Jamiu Azeez appeared dressed in a white robe, similar to other church members, and was also spotted holding a candle during the service.

Following the post, many Nigerian Christians took to the comment section to welcome the actor to Christianity, fuelling reports that he may have converted from Islam. The video quickly gained attention, leading to intense discussions across social media platforms.

Adding to the speculation, Jamiu Azeez accompanied the video with “Luli Celestial Song” by Bisimanuel, a song commonly associated with white garment churches.

This further strengthened claims by some followers that the actor may have embraced the Christian faith.

However, the actor has not officially confirmed or denied the claims as of the time of this report.

For now, Jamiu Azeez’s New Year church appearance continues to attract attention, with many awaiting a clear statement from the actor to address the growing speculation surrounding his faith.

The development comes shortly after Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel sparked buzz about converting from Christianity to Islam.

The reports gained momentum after fans noticed the singer’s reaction to a viral video featuring an Egyptian and an Iraqi calling Muslims to prayer with melodious voices.

The Buga crooner commented with the Arabic phrase “Mashallah ❤️”, a word commonly used by Muslims to express admiration and gratitude to God.

Kizz Daniel, whose real name is Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, was widely known to have grown up practising Christianity.

However, longtime followers were quick to point out that the singer was born into a Muslim family.

His Muslim name, Dhikrullah, resurfaced online as fans dug into old interviews and personal details.

Adding to the intrigue is Kizz Daniel’s younger brother and lookalike, Uthman Anidugbe, who is openly Muslim and works closely with him.

Legit.ng recalls that Grammy Award winner Burna Boy, a few months ago, publicly confirmed his conversion to Islam.

Actor Jamiu Azeez trends

Jamiu Azeez scolds mum over love for food

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jamiu Azeez took to social media to drag his mum over how much she loves food.

In the video the actor shared, his mum was seen in the kitchen eating something as he lamented over the fact that she didn't know if there was something in it

Despite how hard Azeez tried to drag his mum, the woman laughed him off as she continued to chew like he was not calling her out.

