More videos from the ongoing 'Free VDM' protest in Abuja have surfaced on social media as VeryDarkMan remains in detention

One of the trending videos captured the moment an influencer, JojoofLele, was introduced as 'VeryDarkMan's wife', at the protest ground

The video, which has stirred humorous reactions from VDM's fans, also saw some netizens congratulating JojoofLele

Social media influencer Josephine Sunday, better known as JojoofLele, was one of the popular personalities who showed up for the 'Free VDM' protest in Abuja to secure the release of online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan.

One of the videos from the protest, which started on Monday, May 5, captured the moment a content creator introduced JojoofLele at the protest venue.

More videos from 'Free VDM' protest in Abuja emerge as man meet JojoofLele. Credit: jojooflele

Source: Instagram

The highlight was the moment JojoofLele was introduced as 'VeryDarkMan's wife. A clip showed the influencer continuing to speak despite the introduction.

Sharing the video of him with JojoofLele at the protest ground in Abuja, Official Tumma wrote in the caption,

"Free VDM, we're out here to fight for our own fundamental rights. @officialefcc free VDM now or else we will Mount the street tomorrow again."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that JojoofLele expressed her feelings for VeryDarkMan, speaking fondly about his big chest.

Reaction as man introduces JojoofLele as VeryDarkMan's wife at Abuja protest ground. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Nollywood producer, Stanley Ontop, in a reaction to JojoofLele's linkup with VDM, had claimed the duo would get married

Recall that Jojo met VDM during the drama between the critic and on-air personality Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu Wazobia.

The critic had claimed that Nedu told him Jojo was among the ladies he slept with.

The video capturing the moment JojoofLele was introduced as VeryDarkMan's wife on protest ground below:

Reactions to JojoofLele's introduction at Abuja protest

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

iam_oj_clinton reacted:

"Jojo the guy say Verydarkman wife pressure no let you hear that one."

pinkydior3 said:

"Omo all the girls here are jealous they called jojo vdm wife I love the fact that vdm is loved."

jane_.ijeh reacted:

"Jojo you be VDM wife congratulations sweetheart."

clexofficial reacted:

"@jojooflele I expect you to more smarter in knowing who to associate yourself with base on norm this boy you making videos with shouldn’t be someone to be close with even if both of you fighting for the same movement not to talk of sharing a collaboration post with him."

blessing4373 said:

"Which one is verydarkman wife?"

real01478777 said:

"Jojo, you are indeed doing a good. Na, only you be the person wey vdm show love wey come out to protest."

lawlawrenta said:

"Which one be am here with verydarkblackman wife again? he marry am?"

mmesomaeleberi reacted:

"Which one be vdm wife na u marry am give vdm."

nelly_7358 said:

"Very dark man wife what about totopee."

VDM granted bail

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that VeryDarkMan was granted administrative bail after spending more than two days in detention.

The EFCC also shared the reason it arrested the social media critic, as the agency gave a condition for VeryDarkMan's release.

The news of VeryDarkMan being granted a bail, however, left his fans celebrating as they anticipate his release.

