VeryDarkMan has shared a video showing the moment he, alongside his brother and singer Dkokopee, arrived in Turkey

The social media critic who explained the reason for his visit to Turkey, also spoke about the prediction he made about footballer Victor Osimhen

VeryDarkMan's fans and supporters also took to the comments section to celebrate with the controversial critic

Popular critic and social media personality Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has arrived in Istanbul, Turkey, alongside his elder brother, and his friend, singer Dkokopee.

On Wednesday, May 28, VeryDarkMan, who shared a video of him, his brother and Dkokopee, disclosed they were in Turkey to celebrate with Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen.

It should be recalled that Osimhen won a title with Galatasaray in his first season after joining them on loan from Italian Serie A side Napoli.

An excited VeryDarkMan in the video shared how he predicted that Osimhen would emerge as the highest goal scorer in his first season with Galatasaray.

VeryDarkMan also threw shades at Nigerians who described Osimhen as overrated during the last summer transfer window.

"Victor Osimhen said I predicted him being the highest goal scorer in his first season in @galatasaray and it came to pass not just that his goals and general contribution helped galatasaray win the Turkish liga after a whole 5years….I AM GLAD IT TURNED OUT GOOD,crazy how a lot of Nigerians talked down on him that period,called him overrated,said a lot of ill things about him,compared him with others and made his talent look less but again DEM NO BE GOD,BABA SHOCK THEM 😂 we move," VDM wrote.

The video of VeryDarkMan, his brother and Dkokopee as they arrive in Turkey to celebrate with Osimhen is below:

Reacts as VeryDarkMan lands in Turkey

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed VeryDarkMan's video. Read the comments below:

dkokopee reacted:

"I came to TURKEY to eat Turkey with my world best @victorosimhen9 ! Nothing go stop our SHINE NA."

legend_bobai said:

"Abeg help us tell am say we need am for Arsenal."

t_omis commented:

"Galatasaray won the league last season too, and even with higher points."

captain_tattoo_temple reacted:

"Kokopee better tellam to keep the money Or borrow the money back with style."

lovely_shontel said:

"Black dirty Boi keh!! Him don Dey go places o dee-worm still Dey hang for windows Dey make videos."

hallofkay commented:

"Haba which kind lie be this na! Galatasaray won the league back to back (2yrs straight) before osimhen joined na. You sure say na osimhen tell you this one?"

e.mayor1 said:

"He is still over rated he only played at a league in his level can’t compare turkey league to English or Spanish league fact is fact."

