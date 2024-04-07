Mabel Makun, the wife of popular Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, aka Mabel Makun, has shared why she left her home

In a video on her Instagram page, she posted the caption that says she left her home because distance is how she responds to disrespect

She also noted that she does not react or dive into drama, she simply removes herself from the situation

Mabel Makun, an interior decor expert and the wife of a popular Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, aka AY, has responded to the rumours of her marriage breakup.

Mabel Makun and her husband AY look gorgeous in their outfits. Image credit: @realmabelmakun, aycomedian

Source: Instagram

The mother of two posted a video on her Instagram page noting that distance is her response to disrespect. Besides, she does not involve herself in drama, nor does she respond to it. Rather, she takes herself off the situation.

Her statement comes about an hour after her husband confirmed the rumours of their marriage hitting the rocks.

According to AY, some of the accusations being labelled against him were untrue. He added that his wife is not innocent.

See the video Mabel posted on her page below:

Reactions to Mabel Makun's video

See some of the comments under Mabel's video concerning her marriage issues with her husband below:

@queenchulo:

"Why do people feel like she wants to go outside when it was the man that’s gone outside for so long? If there is nothing outside, why did the other party keep going out there?"

@dike.fae:

"Calm down and leave pride oh! Build your home nothing dey outside. You are not perfect too, work it out together."

@toyosi.ot:

"Marriage is hard. All of us dey go through one or two."

@queen_undisputed_:

"I’m ashamed of some of you so-called women in dis comment section giving all dis men balls to misbehave. Fix it, nothing is outside. Y’all acting like a slave to marriage. It takes two to tangle. What if the man is not even ready to adjust."

@sommysunshine:

"Nnem we are all into it. Marriage is not for the weak. Biko just for the sake of your beautiful kids. Omalicha bikonu."

@kaya_migin:

"Forgive him for the last time, no one is perfect, do it for your girls."

@nta_queens8:

"Must you react? You lack sense."

Mabel Makun alleges a threat to her life

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mabel had raised the alarm about an alleged impending danger to their shared well-being.

The beauty influencer voiced her dissatisfaction with ongoing threats and pledged to alert the authorities about the perceived danger.

Mabel boldly asserted that if any harm were to befall her, only one individual would be held responsible.

Source: Legit.ng