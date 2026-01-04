Africa Digital Media Awards

Davido’s Cousin Spotted Enjoying Time With Wizkid in Club Months After Singer Insulted Her Father

by  Chinasa Afigbo
4 min read
  • Davido’s cousin, Folasade Adeleke, was spotted enjoying herself with Wizkid at a Lagos nightclub
  • The outing comes months after Wizkid publicly insulted her father during an online feud
  • Fans are reacting to the surprising sighting, sparking several conversations on the internet

A viral video of Davido’s cousin, Folasade Adeleke, and Grammy-winning singer Wizkid has become the centre of attention online.

In the clip making rounds on social media, Folasade was seen enjoying herself at a high-energy nightclub with Wizkid.

Davido’s cousin seen hanging out with Wizkid months after family feud
Folasade Adeleke spotted enjoying time with Wizkid despite past insults. Credit: @folazfab, @wizkidayomedia
Source: Instagram

She was spotted behind the singer, clearly having a great time in an atmosphere full of positive energy.

The sighting comes almost a year after Wizkid publicly insulted Folasade’s father, Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, during an online exchange with Davido.

In an October 2024 tweet, Wizkid wrote: “When you see people wey dem papa and family train you go know, u don't see my uncle dancing online.”

Despite the past drama, it appears the two have moved on.

Folasade Adeleke and Wizkid were seen enjoying each other’s company as they rang in the new year at a Lagos nightclub, leaving fans surprised and delighted by the unexpected reunion.

See the post below:

In a previous report, Afrobeats superstar Wizkid surprised his longtime partner and manager, Jada Pollock, with a luxury Hermès Kelly bag on Christmas Day, shortly after Jada shared festive family photos with her sister Tyla and her children, in which Wizkid was noticeably absent.

The heartwarming unboxing moment went viral after Jada posted it on her Snapchat stories on December 25, 2025.

In the video, Jada looked truly excited as she unboxed the beige Hermès Kelly from its orange box, placed in front of a sparkling Christmas tree.

The luxury gift, estimated to cost over $12,000 for base models, shows Wizkid's lavish gestures toward Jada, with whom he shares three children.

The expensive present came amid growing speculation sparked by Jada's Christmas pyjama photoshoot shared earlier on the same day.

The adorable images featured Jada, her sister Skyla Tyla, and their children Zion, AJ, and baby Morayo, in matching Skims holiday attire, posing joyfully without Wizkid in sight.

Jada shared heartwarming Christmas photos and videos on Instagram and Snapchat, capturing moments of their photoshoot. The posts emphasised joy, love, and holiday moments as she wished fans a peaceful Christmas filled with laughter.

Wizkid and Folasade Adeleke seen together amid recent family drama
Davido’s cousin spotted enjoying a fun day with Wizkid. Credit: @wizkidayomedia, @davido
Source: Instagram

While many fans admired the warm family moments, several people noticed Wizkid did not appear in any of the photos or clips. This led to questions across social media, with some users asking why the singer was missing from the Christmas celebration.

Wizkid and Flashade trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sheilabebe_sams2025 said:

"U no go chill with big wiz ke? Billionaire in all the currencies. Dey play 😂😂😂😂😂."

dazzlnsbeautylounge said:

"She’s even uncomfortable."

__aprilfirst said:

"So she should inherit Davido's enemies haa na only chioma the in the position to inherit him beef oh."

mr.israelo said:

"Social media not real life.. real life isn't as serious and toxic as social media. 😂."

obediahjoy said:

"Na fans wey dey struggle to eat dey carry their matter for head😂😂😂😂😂."

folawealabi29 said:

"So make she no go club again just because of una wiz."

troses.store said:

"Good for all of them. This year go soft ijn Amen."

hrh_kingdiamond said:

"Everyone loves Wiz. Know this and know peace."

lionwizzyy said:

"U see dat family.. dem love Wizkid normally 😂 ❤️ but wiz nah omo Werey 😂."

silky_martinz said:

"Make them enjoy."

cherished_xox said:

"❤️❤️ let love lead."

godisawoommann said:

"Dear Nigerians, They are on different tables. No such thing as real life is not social media.😂 They are not friends she's stand strong with her family. She's not partying with him."

Wizkid praises Jada P in viral video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid praised his baby mama and talent manager Jada P in a viral video, expressing deep love for her hardworking, passionate, and loyal nature as the mother of his three youngest children.

He highlighted enjoying working with women like her due to their strong instincts and ability to hold things together.

Fans swooned over the heartfelt words, calling it genuine affection and crediting his queenly upbringing for his respect towards women.

Source: Legit.ng

