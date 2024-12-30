Videos from Mabel Makun's mother's burial ceremony in Ikoyi area of Lagos have emerged on social media

One of the highlights from the event was a video capturing 2Baba performing his evergreen song African Queen at the event

Mabel Makun's estranged husband, AY Comedian, also broke his silence after being criticised after he was not spotted in videos from the event

Mabel Makun, an interior designer and the estranged wife of Nigerian comedian and actor Ayo Makun, better known as AY Comedian, recently buried her mother, Mrs Rose Temietan Eyesan Nwanegbu, in a ceremony that moved people to tears.

While there were no details on the exact date of Mabel's mother’s demise, the burial ceremony event took place at the Garden in Ikoyi, Lagos, where family and friends paid their last respects to the deceased.

AY Comedian speaks amid criticisms over Mabel Mum's burial ceremony. Credit: aycomedian/mediaroomhubb

Mabel was spotted in a black outfit alongside her siblings and family members as she laid her mum to rest.

The event was also graced by musician 2Baba and his wife Annie Idibia, Waje, Uche Jombo, and Elsie Okpocha, among others.

Below is a video capturing Mabel in a sombre mood at the event:

Below is a video of Mabel Makun and her family members as they lay her mum to rest:

Below is a video showing 2Baba performing African Queen at Mabel's mum's burial reception:

Netizens drag AY Comedain

However, some netizens who didn't spot the comedian in the videos from the event pointed out his absence at the burial as many dragged him online. Read some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

marywiththefoambreast:

"Sorry mabel. And Mary is all over AY already. Tufia."

beau_fullybaby:

"And that mary is busy going around with her husband mary na ogun go finish you laslas. Street food."

kelny_20:

"And AY is doing nonsense with mary on social media. Tueh."

yulovesjudy:

"So Mabel was in a state of mourning yet ay was doing dat nonsense with may (Mabel frd) in the name of movie promotion not considering Mabel mental health take heart queen."

AY breaks silence

The comedian seemingly responded to his critics by sharing a picture of him and his brother Lanre Makun in black attire.

AY wrote in a caption:

"It is well...."

Mabel Makun hints on why she left

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mabel Makun shared why she left her home.

In a video, she posted a clip about distance being her response to disrespect.

Mabel also noted that she does not react or get involved in drama; she simply removes herself from the situation.

