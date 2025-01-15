Information circulating the internet has it that Nigerian comedian AY Makun's ex-wife Mabel has moved on with another man

Mable showed up online with an unknown man in a truck filled with other people during an outreach program

However, after the duo stepped out, they were spotted walking and holding hands, which sparked comments online

The online family says that comedian Ayo Makun's ex-wife, Mabel, has moved on swiftly. The rumours began swirling around social media after a new video of Mabel and another man surfaced on the internet.

Legit.ng recalls recently reporting that the ace Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun and his estranged wife, Mabel, are in a child custody battle after they separated in 2024 following 20 years of marriage. AY himself shared the news on the internet, noting that he could no longer entertain public opinion about his personal family issues.

Mabel Makun shows off new man. Credit: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Mabel is seen with an unknown man walking hand in hand as though they are an item. This sparked serious outrage on social media concerning how Mabel totally moved on from her marriage without looking back.

See the post below:

Many celebrities, friends, and family attended to celebrate Mabel's mother's life. Although there were no concrete details about the designer's mother's passing, the news seemed to have circulated among those who mattered.

AY, Mabel's ex-husband, was there with his brother and shared the photo on his Instagram page. They both wore black outfits to show respect for the dead and her family.

How fans reacted to Mabel's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@HRH_Ujuaku:

"My guy feels. Excuse the typo and enjoy the Amebo. Point is I'm rooting for both AY and Mabel. If it's not working out, move on. Meanwhile I'd love to see AY upgrade too. No one should have a problem with him when this happens."

@HRH_Ujuaku:

"They're separated but wife moved on with this guy that works for Lagos state. Dude has been so public with her for awhile."

@Oscar1_Baron:

"I am certain she was already talking to the guy while she was still married to AY...... You don't know women, that's their way."

@UnlimitedEniola:

"An upgrade?? 😀😀… If it’s about wealth or connections, this is not an upgrade babe."

@SimoncoleB:

"Ay is living his best life,they both are. Nothing to see here. Unfortunately, they could not save their marriage and save the kids from a broken home. Divorce is so easy these days and people just move on to the next one fast. They both have a right to do what is right for both."

@Phemmydeji:

"This woman was already cheating too before leaving the first marriage. But people dey try oh."

Mabel Makun hints on why she left

Legit.ng previously reported that Mabel Makun, the wife of Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, shared why she left her home.

In a video on her Instagram page, she posted a clip about distance being her response to disrespect.

Mabel also noted that she does not react or get involved in drama; she removes herself from the situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng