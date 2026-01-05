Pastor Paul Enenche, during a sermon, addressed claims that church money funds his personal lifestyle

In a viral video, the cleric opened up about his church's finances, including not having access to the cheque book

His response has, however, sparked mixed reactions on social media, with netizens disputing his claim

Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, has addressed claims that he uses church funds to support his personal lifestyle.

In a viral video of a church service circulating online, Enenche described such assumptions as “mumu-ishness of sense.”

The cleric stated categorically that neither he nor his family has had access to the church’s cheque book since the ministry began. According to him, proceeds from church materials, including CDs and books, are not used for personal needs.

“Some people will see a suit or a watch and say, ‘church money.’ That is mumu-ishness of sense,” he said.

“From day one till now, church cheque book is not in our possession,: he revealed.

Enenche further explained that despite being the author of a devotional, he has never used proceeds from the publication or CDs sold in church to buy clothing or accessories.

“Not one naira of it has been used to buy a tie or socks; how much more church offering?” he stated.

He added that his needs were met through divine intervention and insisted he has no attachment to material possessions. He revealed that several items given to him as gifts, including shoes, have remained unused for years, while many others were given out.

“I gave out about 200-and-something suits in one day. Go, it’s enough,” he said.

He concluded by urging believers to abandon materialism and focus on spiritual realities.

“Let’s stop living for things and start living for God and the kingdom. When you do, the things people are chasing will start chasing you,” he said.

Reactions trail Paul Enenche's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

Segun_x_ said:

"A lot in cs will think it is a lie Oya like i always tell me that say “church is a business church is a business” go and open church and embezzle a lot of money from there na."

_jaythrilli reacted:

"but the keeper is under your command."

DAYBREAKio said:

"See the members smiling like loyal dogs."

Callmetunde_ reacted:

"So the shoes, clothes, and lifestyle are sponsored by faith installments?"

_LadyVictoria commented:

"Tell us the business you do. Real estate? You own a factory? A company that does import or export? What do you do??"

lam_jahbwai said:

"For pastors to always come every Sunday trying to debunk stuffs like this only make you more guilty of it

Audrey Chioma reacted:

"Who's signature is on the churches account?? Who dey receive alert ? Lol oga pls stop explaining what we didn't ask you if your conscience is clean you have no need to be explaining all this long story unless you are guilty."

