Pastor Paul Enenche has taken to social media to mourn the death of Reverend Uma Ukpai, who passed on at 80

The pastor who leads the Dunamis International Gospel Centre recalled fond memories of the late evangelist

He also shared what Uma Ukpai asked him the last time he visited him in Uyo, in February 2025

Pastor Paul Enenche of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre has mourned the death of Dr Uma Ukpai.

In a viral post he made on X, Pastor Enenche shared the fond memories he had of the late man of God.

The death of Dr Uma Ukpai has thrown his followers and prominent clerics into mourning.

Dr Uma's ministry through the Uma Ukpai Evangelical Association spanned several decades.

In his post, Pastor Enenche recalled the last time he met with Dr Uma in Uyo.

He said:

"He shone as a beacon of faith and walked as a true ambassador of Christ. Every breath, every word, and every act reflected the Christ he loved. Papa Uma Ukpai, you lived your message.

You mentored generations, raised giants in the faith, and left indelible footprints on the sands of time. How can we measure your impact? Your life was a ministry — pure, passionate, and purposeful."

He said he was once with the late Uma at a crusade in Otukpa, Benue state.

His words:

"Your passion for souls was palpable. I remember you going with me all the way to Otukpo in Benue State for a crusade in 2014."

What Uma Ukpai asked Dr Paul Enenche

According to the respected man of God, Dr Uma had asked him when they would go on a crusade again.

Pastor Enenche said:

"And when we last met at your home in Uyo in February 2025, you still asked me when next we would go on a crusade together. I can never forget the other words you spoke to me that day. My wife and I, alongside our family and the Dunamis family, celebrate you. Heaven has gained a faithful soldier, and we on earth will continue to carry the flame you lit."

Reactions to Dr Paul Enenche's post

@real_PKC said:

"So saddened to hear of the passing of one God’s Mighty General, Rev. Uma Ukpai few days ago. He was the founder of One Million Man Crusade that lead to the liberation of millions of Christians in Nigeria. May his soul Rest In Peace."

@Fe24946943Jenny said:

"He fought the good fight, he finished the race, and kept the faith. Now the prize awaits him, the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give him on the day of His return. And this prize isn't just for him, but for all who eagerly anticipate His appearance."

