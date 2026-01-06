A Nigerian man proudly showcased a private family moment where he was taking his family on an outing in a locally constructed G-Wagon

Mixed reactions flood social media, highlighting admiration and skepticism about the vehicle's design and roadworthiness

Viewers emphasised the importance of family support and celebrating local craftsmanship despite negative comments

A simple family moment captured the hearts of Nigerians online. In the video, a young Nigerian identified as Engineer Godday was seen gathering his family for what he described as a Sunday outing.

Man displays G-Wagon he constructed

His family, made up of his parents, three sisters, and a brother, stood in a queue beside what appeared to be a G-Wagon. The vehicle, which was locally “constructed,” had rough edges. Godday called on them to hurry up and enter the car.

“Oya enter. Come close camera. Oya enter sharp sharp,” he said, directing the moment while recording.

As they moved closer, his siblings dusted their legs, brushing sand from their shoes stained by the red sandy soil.

His mother stepped into view, dressed for the outing. In the video, introduced her proudly: “My mom.” She responded with easy camaraderie, hailing him as “engineer.”

Soon after, he guided his father to follow through the other door.

“Oya, daddy follow this side,” he said.

His father, who was seen holding a neon rosary, followed his son’s lead. Watch the full video below:

Nigerians react to locally constructed G-Wagon

For many viewers, the video was met with mixed reactions, ranging from admiration to skepticism.

Some social media users questioned how the entire family could fit into the vehicle. Others focused on the car’s design and speculated about how it was built.

@gautier said:

“oga you are so talented , for you been a welder to cave the image of Moto like this, you are so creative”

@D'Jindu'sDynasty noted:

“six people could not fit into the car: I feel they were entering and coming down from the other door, because how on earth did 6 people enter that back seat”

@obiagulebu added:

“I was thinking they were entering inside ice block machine. But why are they all dusting their legs?”

@RIGE BEAUTY said:

“I think his the one that built that car🤔 wow you guys are missing the point. that's his craft and his proud of it. the government should invest in his craft.

@Sinzu wanted a cyber truck:

“Can you build Cybertruck for me. I want to buy for my Uncle from my father side”

@okpastoranene shared an observation:

“They want to remove their shoes to enter the car and I don't see the car move ,the sound inside the car sound like pan”

@Splash exchange said:

“Bro you're creative and talented. keep it up forget all the negative comments here , i know my people thesame mouths they use to lash u , they will still use it to praise you when u make it”

@BT was worried about the safety of Godday’s family:

“Next time never move with all your family members in the same car it’s not good bro,in case of an accident all the family will die”

@Valentine of all people said:

“You don’t know how rich you are by having a supportive family . I heard your mum call you “the young engineer “ she believes in the engineering part of you. Keep building and creating .”

@Tafok Outaheah commented:

“Bro has a beautiful family that he loves and love him back, that right there makes him richer than most of the people commenting”

@Ella slimzy stated:

“funny how most people are only picking up negative things to talk about, not even appreciating the effort that someone took out his time to construct this. you really tried bro.some of the people here can't even do the least wiring not to talk of constructing it. keep it up more wins this is why foreign countries are better than Nigeria the would encourage you till you make it and not mock their own for trying to figure out something that could help everyone if it works out perfectly.”

Nigerian man constructs G-Wagon-like car

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that Godday had built a G-Wagon-like car as he sourced the materials for the body locally. He showed the vehicle for assessment while he turned on the ignition to prove that he did not use a tricycle's engine.

He noted that he could create many more things, and all he needed was financial support from people.

