Nollywood actress Judy Austin has sparked curiosity among fans after updating her Instagram bio to include actor Yul Edochie’s name.

The move comes just as she celebrated her birthday on December 31, 2025, and the start of the New Year, 2026.

Judy Austin adds Yul Edochie back to her bio. Credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Judy had previously removed Yul Edochie’s name from her social media profile months ago, prompting speculation among followers.

See the post below:

Fans react as Judy Austin adds Yul Edochie back to her profile. Credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor and filmmaker Yul Edochie has finally debunked rumours of crisis in his marriage with his second wife and actress, Judy Austin, as he penned a sweet message to mark her birthday.

Recall that Yul and Judy's marriage came under public scrutiny after he took a break from posting videos with her and commenting on her page. This sparked rumours online as netizens claimed they had parted ways.]

However, on Wednesday, December 31, Yul Edochie shut down the claims as he returned to social media to celebrate his wife with a heartwarming video from her birthday shoot session.

Showering prayers on his wife, Yul, who expressed his love for Judy, also shared his desire to have three more children with her.

"Happy birthday to you, Nwunye Odogwu, Ijele Odogwu, Ijele Isi Mmili ji Ofor, Okwulu Okalisia. @judyaustin1, my love. May your new age be filled with countless blessings. May God be with you always, grant you your heart’s desires and give you many more wonderful years so you can achieve all you're destined to achieve and give me three more beautiful children. Love you forever," he wrote in the caption of the video.

Recently also, Judy Austin stirred reactions online after sharing a heartfelt New Year message dedicated to her husband, actor Yul Edochie.

Taking to Instagram, Judy shared new photos of herself and Yul, offering prayers of gratitude and faith as the new year began.

In the post, she thanked God for life, her loved ones, mercy, and what she described as “unlimited grace.”

The movie star also prayed for protection, good health, and a year free from tragedy for her family and fans.

Judy expressed confidence that no matter what the year brings, they would be able to overcome challenges with God by their side.

In a special message to Yul Edochie, whom she referred to as her “king,” Judy wrote words that quickly caught the attention of social media users.

She said that if she had the chance to live her life over again, she would have found him sooner so she could have loved him longer.

Judy Austin reverses bio changes. Credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

She praised him for making the world a better place and said she was grateful to God for being loved by him.

Judy also made a bold declaration for the year, praying that God would “announce” Yul “royally” and stating that the new year would be their best one yet.

The actress did not stop there. She extended New Year wishes to her fans and supporters, praying for good health, financial blessings, peace of mind, and life-changing opportunities.

Judy Austin advises women against pressuring husbands

Legit.ng previously reported that Judy Austin sent a message to married women and single mothers, advising them against spending beyond their means for Christmas.

The actress advised women against pressuring their husbands for Christmas and encouraged them to see it as just another normal day of the week.

She advised women to stay within their means by coming up with more affordable ways to celebrate this festive period, laying emphasis on contentment.

Source: Legit.ng