Wizkid has returned to Nigeria with his family ahead of the festive period, as a viral video captured the moment he touched down in Lagos

After his arrival, the Afrobeats Star Boy linked up with Fuji maestro KWAM 1 at a nightclub in Lagos

The heartwarming exchange between the two heavyweights has stirred reactions from many Nigerians

The festive season is about to get more exciting in Nigeria as popular celebrities, including Afrobeats superstar Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, arrived in the country.

A viral video, which recently surfaced online, captured the moment the music star and his family touched down in Lagos.

A clip also showed him carrying his daughter, Morayo.

The video showing the moment Wizkid and his family arrived in Lagos is below:

Wizkid linked up with KWAM 1

Barely hours after his arrival, the Nigerian star hit a nightclub in Lagos where he linked up with Fuji star King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka KWAM 1 'K1 de Ultimate,' and his crew.

A video showed the duo embracing each other as KWAM 1, who recently announced his intention to be the next Awujale of Ijebu land, expressed excitement to see the Afrobeats singer.

Following his return to Lagos, Wizkid is scheduled to headline a major homecoming concert in Lagos on Sunday, December 28, 2025, at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), titled "GOAT: The Greatest of All Time Experience."

The video showing the moment Wizkid links up with KWAM 1 at a nightclub in Lagos is below:

Reactions as Wizkid met KWAM 1

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared observations about the linkup. Read them below:

official_phizy said:

"K1 wan use Hugs finish our Wiz… kilode."

draylee111 commented:

"See as baba dey happy OGO buruku buruku Biggest wiz."

chris_innocent33 said:

"Baba feel like put wiz for inside body pure love."

aryke_tee said:

"The way K1 Dey always happy when he sees Wizzy ehn,you go think say na him born am."

eric___lawrence commented:

"Baba tooooo love Wizzy."

adej.oke9879 said:

"See my blushing like say nah me wizkid come see hit Nigeria 😢so pained I don’t have money for his ticket."

fela_olushoga said:

"Am both fans of davido and Wizkid but haaa wen it's comes to doings leave it for Wizkid ooooooooooo."

davidsanc05 commented:

"Baba still kiss popsy hand."

real_nancyzubbypeace commented"

"Omo as big wiz enter Nigeria everywhere just change this man no go kill me."

qolalere said:

"K1 can like you the way he likes Wizzy, if you’re rich and can spend like Wizzy, believe me he will do same for Davido too #ifyouknowyouglow."

