Naira Marley broke his silence with a controversial tweet that many believe references the late Mohbad and his widow, Wunmi

Rumours swirled that Wunmi had welcomed a second child, a claim that was later debunked by the widow herself

The Marlian boss used a cryptic Yoruba proverb to warn men about the lengths they go to for love

Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has subtly weighed in on fresh rumours surrounding the late rapper Mohbad and his widow, Wunmi Aloba.

Speculation swirled earlier in the week after claims emerged alleging that Mohbad’s wife had secretly welcomed a second child.

The speculation quickly spread across social media platforms, reopening debates around the late singer’s personal life months after his tragic death.

The claim suggested that Wunmi, who welcomed a son, Liam, with Mohbad before his passing, had allegedly given birth again.

However, the story was later dismissed by celebrity journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus, who described it as fabricated and driven by individuals with questionable motives.

Amid the renewed online chatter, Naira Marley took to X (formerly Twitter) with a post many interpreted as a veiled reaction to the situation.

The singer wrote:

“If u like die because of one girl weh don do thr*esome before …. 2boys 1girl o Oku e sara.”

Meanwhile, in response to the rumours, Wunmi addressed the issue directly on social media.

She shared a lighthearted video displaying her full body, seemingly to counter claims that she had been pregnant or recently given birth.

She also posted a photo of herself with her son, Liam, accompanied by a clear caption describing him as her “one and only son.”

The post appeared to be a firm attempt to shut down the circulating claims and reaffirm her status as a mother of one.

Read Naira Marley's post here:

Reactions trail Naira Marley's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@IAMHEPHZIBAH007 shared:

"Aje seh! Eniyen ma pada shofo danu danu. Awon weyrey lover boy akoba, wo bi, oku e ma jeya gan"

@the_oddmind stated:

"A man who has trained his heart against disappointment from women is a dangerous one. No matter how you think the love or loyalty is going; know that a woman is loyal only to her emotion and never to you as a person."

@Gabmetax noted:

"Everybody dey fear death, but some people dey fear lack of toto pass"

@D3mon_Sound commented:

"This violence no go sweet if you no use your "@" button. This is not what I subscribed to. Kindly use your "@" button. This matter resembles one person wey I know. I just want to confirm if I'm right."

Fabiyi claims proof of Mohbad's alleged murder

Legit.ng previously reported that actor Yomi Fabiyi claimed that a video of how the late ex-Marlian signee, Mohbad, was murdered was in his possession.

According to Yomi, the video was sent to him by Mohbad's younger brother, Adura, who intended to extort money from him.

In the video, the activist named the singer’s widow, Wunmi Cynthia Aloba, and others as suspects.

