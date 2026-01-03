The United States has said it will be charging Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, the president and first lady of Venezuela, for terrorism and drug offences

The United States has announced that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, would be charged with drug and terrorism offences after President Donald Trump's claim that the US forces captured them in a “large-scale strike” on Venezuela.

Speaking on the invasion, Attorney General Pamela Bondi confirmed the development, adding that Maduro and Flores were indicted in the Southern District of New York. She added that the Venezuelan was charged with illicit drug importation conspiracy, narco-terrorism conspiracy, conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices, and possession of machine guns and destructive devices, against the United States.

US arrests Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores

U.S. Attorney General praises Venezuela invasion

According to Bonde, the mission was "incredible and highly successful”. She expressed appreciation to the US military for carrying out the mission.

Bondi described the mission as “incredible and highly successful” and expressed gratitude to the US military for carrying it out. “They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts,” she added.

Americans react as the US attacks Venezuela

Many Americans have taken to the comment section of her post and expressed their views on the development. Below are some of their comments:

Natalie F Danelishen expressed worries:

"You guys seriously captured and arrested a president in another country before arresting anyone on the Epstein list."

Shen Shiwei questioned the US's right to invade another country:

"How could the U.S. legalise its 'military aggression' against another sovereign country of#Venezuela and its president by labelling it as an "operation"? When did the U.S. domestic law rise above other countries' domestic laws and international laws?"

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, arrested

TM faults the move:

"If this proceeds in U.S. courts, it sets a huge precedent, prosecuting a sitting (or recently removed) head of state blurs the line between justice and geopolitics. The real test will be due process and evidence, not the headlines."

Amy Siskind wrote:

"I’m old enough to remember that we just pardoned and released the former president of Honduras for far worse."

Sari Beth Rosenberg commented:

"So what’s the difference between Maduro and the President of Honduras, whom Trump pardoned? You are all so obvious."

Beth questioned the move:

"Is this going to go like the rest of your indictments, where it ends up abandoned, dropped, or dismissed by the court?"

What to know about Nicolás Maduro

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, long at the centre of a bitter standoff with Washington, has been captured and flown out of the country following a US operation.

Nicolás Maduro’s political journey is an unusual one. Before entering government, he worked as a bus driver in Caracas and later became a trade union leader.

