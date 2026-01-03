Boxer Anthony Joshua's car accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has remained a trending topic online

Reacting to the incident, which claimed two lives, a pastor and social media user explored its spiritual dimension

His comments about the possible involvement of dark spiritual forces, locally referred to as 'village people', have sparked conversation online

Nigerian-born British boxer Anthony Joshua has continued to trend on social media days after he was involved in a road accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway that claimed lives.

Amid the reactions, a pastor named Dele Olawale examined the spiritual angle of the incident that claimed two lives.

Pastor explores spiritual angle as he reacts to Anthony Joshua's car accident.

While acknowledging the recklessness of the driver who drove the car, the pastor wrote about the possible involvement of dark spiritual forces, commonly known in local parlance as 'village people'.

Recall that the lawyer of the driver involved in the fatal Anthony Joshua crash, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, disclosed that the boxing star narrowly escaped death by swapping seats before the accident occurred.

Reacting in a post that caught attention on X, Dele Olawale wrote:

"As a pastor, I must consider a spiritual angle to some events in this life. I know the driver in the @anthonyjoshua accident was reckless, but has anyone considered the role of the village people in the matter? I have seen things in life. African people are ‘powerful.'"

Heated debate as pastor shares spiritual angle to Anthony Joshua's accident.

See the pastor's tweet about Anthony Joshua's accident below:

Anthony Joshua: Reactions trail pastor's tweet

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, as many agreed with the pastor's opinion on the possible involvement of 'village people'. Read the comments below:

cbngov_akin1 said:

"No..... Yet everyone is quick to point fingers at the government, as if accidents never happen in other developed countries. May God continue to watch over us.”

aprilbox commented:

"Have you ever wondered why the power of the devil is so highly regarded and feared in , especially when compared to the loving and saving power of Jesus? It’s an interesting reflection on cultural beliefs and values."

Adeyemiyanu said:

"Pray to God but row to shore. Spiritual warfare is real, but so is a steering wheel in reckless hands. We can't blame the village for every brake we didn't hit. Faith without physics is fantasy. Sometimes the enemy isn't mystical—it's mechanical negligence wearing a spiritual mask."

Stevezap said:

"Village people are real! Ritualist are real. Living a haunted ritualist house has given me another understanding of spirituality."

Jamessokafor said:

"This one no be village people we should hold government accountable with their mistakes road not being able to do their work Why wil a truck park on the highway spoilt without any sign."

Sunny91466615

"What is this bayi. He has been coming to Nigeria with his friends since how many years. Just because of an accident now you remember village people."

supaaaaafly said:

"I am sure someone arranged it from the spiritual angle... we underrate these things until they happen. I lost my only 2 months ago until now we don't understand how she died . A very surreal accident took her life."

Anthony Joshua: Journalist highlights reckless driving

Legit.ng also reported that Nick Pisa, a senior global reporter with Daily Mail, expressed shock at the recklessness in driving he saw on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Pisa, on Thursday, January 1, 2026, reported next to the Anthony Joshua crash scene in Nigeria.

Speaking beside the Lagos-Ibadan highway, where Anthony Joshua’s crash occurred, Pisa lamented that people are recklessly crossing the road, ignoring the risk of being killed.

