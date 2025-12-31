A Nigerian man has penned a heartbreaking post about Latz, a fitness trainer who recently lost his life in an accident

A Nigerian man shared an emotional post online speaking about the life and sudden death of Latz, a popular fitness trainer who recently lost his life in a tragic accident.

The post quickly gained attention on social media, with many users expressing sympathy and sorrow in response to the news.

Man says late Latz was a positive and religious person.

Man speaks about late Anthony Joshua's fitness trainer

Latz was one of two individuals who died in a road accident while travelling with heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua.

Reacting to this, a man identified on X as @hajjyass70, narrated how he first became aware of the incident.

He recalled seeing an earlier social media story about Latz and Anthony Joshua, noting that the trainer frequently accompanied the boxer.

Later, after returning home and checking Instagram, he realised that Latz, also known online as Healthy Mindset, had been part of the convoy involved in the accident and had lost his life.

He expressed deep admiration for Latz, emphasising that he had followed the trainer’s career for many years and had always observed him as a positive and religious individual.

In his post, the man recounted the pain and heartbreak he felt upon learning the devastating news.

Man mourns the demise of late Latz.

In his words:

"When I heard about Anthony Joshua's accident, I quickly showed my uncle a friend's Snap story from a few hours earlier. This person had always been with Anthony wherever he goes. I had just gotten home, logged onto Instagram, and found out that friend (Healthy Mindset) was part of the convoy and lost his life. May Allah S.W.T. grant him Jannah. Myself, I’ve been following him for years. Such a positive and religious person."

Reactions as man mourns Latz

Nigerians stormed the comments section to speak about the unfortunate demise of the fitness trainer.

Dib Taleb said:

"I followed healthy mindset for years on socials, always a cool guy and would find time to reply to comments. Allah yerhamu."

Fred Pharez said:

"So sad. We all grieve his loss. But there is no Jannah without Jesus. This is not about being insensitive; it is a call to action for everyone who has rejected Jesus as Savior. Death respects no one it can come to any of us at any time. Today is the day. Come to Jesus."

2xnmore said:

"This is truly devastating. Anthony Joshua has just experienced the pinnacle of his career, only to be struck by an unfathomable loss. Two lives taken, leaving families broken. Sending prayers for AJ's solace and offering heartfelt condolences to those mourning. Life's unpredictability is profound."

Bush said:

"Anthony Joshua is a Christian. That’s why he survived and that’s why his late friends enjoyed his grace before they passed on. I pray Jesus has mercy on their soul and speak on their behalf to God the father."

BreakSeal said:

"Jesus Christ said "I am the Resurrection and Life , he who believes in me though he dies yet shall live". Accept Jesus Christ oooo. Now his judgement has come and whatever regret he is facing is unknown to you but we know."

Kentee reacted:

"Honestly, I follow them both on snap I was viewing Anthony and Latz snap story then I said lemme check insta and I saw the accident and that Latz dies I was shook."

Timilehin reacted:

"Sign I believe Islam is not a worthy religion but biased. I have notice every Muslim wishing their own jannah but what do they wish the other one? But all all Christians wish both to rest in peace."

Olarewaju said:

"Innah Lilahi wahina ilahi Rohjiun. From Allah we Comes And Unto Him we Shall all Returns. May Allah Grant him Alijanat Fridaus Aameen. Thumma Aameen Painful!!!!But To Allah Be The Glory And Praise."

Tron Badt said:

"Immediately I saw those bodies on the ground I ran to his snap and I already knew he was the one cos he was with Joshua."

JxtHenryPeak said:

"Guy This thing pain me. Me I Sabi the close relationship of Healthy Mindset with AJ like as I saw the news. I fold. My God."

See the post below:

Man releases photo with Anthony Joshua's trainer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man mourned the tragic demise of Latif "Latz" Ayodele, British boxer Anthony Joshua's fitness trainer, who was killed in a car crash on Monday, December 29.

Latif was one of two people who lost their lives in the accident involving Joshua after their SUV crashed into a stationary truck along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

