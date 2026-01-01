Veekee James started 2026 on an unpleasant note as she mourned the tragic loss of one of her puppies

In an emotional video, the fashion designer detailed how one of the puppies died, while another lost a limb

Her reaction to the painful loss sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians, as many consoled her

Popular fashion designer Victoria James Atere, aka Veekee James, in a new video she shared on Thursday, January 1, broke down in tears as she mourned the death of a newborn puppy from her dog Ava's litter.

Veekee James detailed how Ava gave birth and also bit off one of the puppies’ limbs.

According to the designer, her dog had refused to mate with the other dog, Chester, for five years. She, however, had no idea that the dogs had already mated and that Ava was pregnant.

She tearfully explained that the vet confirmed the pregnancy two days earlier, but due to lack of prior knowledge, she lost a puppy, while another lost a limb.

While mourning her loss, the fashion designer sought advice from social media users with knowledge on how to care for the puppy that lost a limb.

The video of Veekee James mourning the puppy’s death is below:

Reactions as Veekee James mourns puppy

While many empathised with the fashion designer, others criticised her for recording personal sorrow, which they termed as content.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

callmetunde_ said:

"social media don reach stage where even puppy heartbreak gets breaking news Internet no dey ever rest, everybody must cry on camera."

MistaFrank_ commented:

"It's sad to lose a puppy, but does everything in your life need to be online for attention. Do we really need this level of public display for a puppy?"

Dreamahsfx said:

"Plenty of Una no go understand cus Una heart don too strong cus tell me why that kind of thing no go move you to tears All this Nigerians m0nster$ in a human body."

Topten_____ reacted:

"All these losses within this week God abegg oo Now e don reach animal kingdom."

stillRaicey said:

"Plot twist; She recorded her crying about 4x because each time, for some reason, she doesn’t remember to press the record button."

Dami4Change commented:

"Wetin dey pain everyone different It is well with her Setting ring light to cry should be studied in Nigeria."

UcheMaryOkoli commented:

"Eyyyyaaa and she took her phone to record her face while she was crying. How cute and very intentional."

