Oxlade revealed he recently received tragic news, prompting an emotional plea to his inner circle and fans

The singer is championing a crusade against mental health stigma, urging those "bottling it in" to speak up before it is too late

The music star described taking one’s life as an act that deprives loved ones of a precious existence

Afrobeats singer Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, popularly known as Oxlade, has addressed mental health struggles and the growing silence around emotional pain.

The singer took to X (formerly Twitter) to speak directly to fans who may be dealing with overwhelming emotions.

He urged them to seek help and avoid bottling up their pain.

In his post, Oxlade acknowledged that life can feel unbearably heavy at times, especially for people who have been carrying emotional burdens for too long.

“Hey there, I know things can be overwhelmingly tough… some of you might have been bottling it in for so long,” he wrote.

The singer stressed that no matter how painful a situation feels, survival is only possible if one stays alive long enough to tell their story.

According to him, walking away from life would only leave behind deeper wounds for loved ones.

Oxlade hinted that his words were inspired by a piece of news that deeply affected him emotionally. While he did not reveal details, it is believed that he was referring to the death of popular influencer, Lazywrita.

Fans react to Oxlade's post

@wayup0001 commented:

"As I dey like this na su*cide thoughts dey my head o, but if I see foodstuffs like this I go change mind... tired of starving ulcer wan finish me @oxladeofficial"

@kifahsT shared:

"Every night, I hope and pray that my brother doesn't give in to this situation that has been troubling him since August. I wish things were different."

@Davebiggy219 noted:

"I swear to God this actually speaks my mind man going through sh!t always working hard and have nothing to show up as a result it’s just so frustrating May God help all men going through sh!t out there"

@Ashabi__Ade reacted:

"So you wrote to encourage depressed people not to take the su*cide route, but decided to make it about every other person’s feelings except the people going through the depression."

@Paulinu08732772 noted:

"You all just come online and type stuff like this, the question is do you guys internalise it in practice, some people have rich siblings but strugle everyday to get proper meal, " Man gats carry him cross " then he dies, and the quotes follows."

Lazywrita: Oxlade Cries Out, Begs Fans to Stay Alive: "I Can’t Handle Another Loss"

