KWAM 1 has been seen singing about the death of late actress Allwell Ademola during his show on Saturday

The actress reportedly passed away on December 27, 2025, at a hospital in Agege, Lagos state

Fans were left emotional after watching the singer and listening to his remarks about the actress and life in general

Fuji maestros, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known s KWAM1 or K1 De Ultimate, has reacted to the unfortunate death of actress Alweddl Ademola while he was performing on stage.

The Nollywood actress had died on Saturday, December, 27, 2025 as TAMPAN shared more details about her last hours at the hospital.

Fans react to KWAM 1's gesture towards Allwell Ademola. Photo credit@allwellademola/@k1deultimate

While the music star who was almost run over by a plane was performing at the Wild Charcoal Restaurant and Bar at Ikeja GRA on Saturday, hours after, the death of Allwell Ademola was announced.

He sang about the late actress while praying roe her family.

KWAM1 sings about death after Alwell Ademola's demise

While on stage, the music star called the actress as she sympathised with her family and the entertainment industry in general.

He sang that God has power over all human and added that for the people who are still alive ate instrument in the hand of God.

Fans react to untimely death of Allwell Ademola. Photo credit@allwellademola

The singer added that the times of each person differs while praying for the repose of her soul.

KWAM 1 also prayed for the entertainment industry at large that such an evil occurrence will not happen again.

KWAM 1expresses amusement over Allwell Ademola's death

While singer, KWAM 1 sang about the futility of life and how one may be alive today and no more tomorrow.

He added that when he heard about the unfortunate death of the movie star, he was surprised not only to him but the entertainment industry as a whole.

Fans react to KWAM1 gesture towards Allwell Ademola

Fans of the actress are still stunned about the sad development, they cried after hearing what KWAM 1 said about life and the late actress.

They mourned her departure and also joined KWAM 1 in praying for her aged parents and all the people left to mourn her.

Here is the Instagram video of KWAM 1 singing about Allwell Ademola below:

What fans said about KWAM1's gesture

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@kiddies_thrift_planet stated:

"I slept sad and I woke up sad. Omo this one pain me sha."

@oluwole7373 shared:

"Hmmm, such is life."

@ajobieko reacted:

"Haaaaaa this is too much ,may almighty allah grant her eternal rest."

@adeolaadebayoo222 reacted:

"Eniobanke, heaven gain a beautiful soul, may your soul rest in peace."

@omogetosbal wrote:

"One of the humble actors, she would always react to your comments and will never insult you. May her soul rest in peace."

